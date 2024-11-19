mobile app bar

“Shut Up”: Franco Colapinto’s Manager Rages on Fans Possibly for China Suarez Backlash

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Franco Colapinto of Williams Racing poses for a portrait during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Franco Colapinto has found himself at the center of a social media storm after being spotted with Argentinian actress and model China Suarez. A video showing the pair walking together recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), sparking rumors that the two might be dating.

While some fans were simply curious, others reacted negatively, especially in Argentina, where Suarez is a controversial figure. Many Argentine fans were unhappy due to Suarez’s past, as she has been publicly linked to high-profile relationships and accusations.

She was even blamed for being the reason behind the breakup of footballer Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara. Amid the growing rumors, Colapinto’s manager, Jamie Campbell-Walter, seems to have addressed the situation in a recent post on X. Though he didn’t directly reference the dating rumors, his message appeared aimed at those criticizing the Williams driver.

“Stop with your opinions, stop with your insults, and stop telling us how we should do our job. I will deal with it and I don’t need any more comments. I was here long before any of you supporting Franco and will be here long after. Everyone makes mistakes and he will learn from them. Let’s focus on Vegas and racing, but to do that, I need you all to shut up,” he wrote.

The post left fans divided as many commented saying that he wouldn’t say this if he was aware of China’s past.

Where did the supposed date take place?

Colapinto and Suarez were seen spending time together in Madrid, sparking curiosity among fans. The video that surfaced showed the pair walking through the Spanish capital, appearing relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company.

However, neither Colapinto nor Suarez has addressed the dating rumors, leaving the public guessing about the nature of their relationship.

One major talking point among fans is the significant age gap between the two. At 32, Suarez is 11 years older than the young F1 driver and is also a mother of three children from her previous relationships, which has added to the discussion.

The situation has also become a source of humor on the internet as some fans have drawn comparisons between Colapinto and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, who is dating Kelly Piquet, another older partner.

Verstappen, 27, is in a relationship with Piquet, 35, and memes aimed at the Argentine driver jokingly likened his rumored romance to Verstappen’s, pointing out the similarities in age differences.

