Christian Horner Is Wary of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Underperforming in Coming Races

Red Bull has had a perfect start to the 2023 season up until now. In pre-season testing, they were the fastest car on the grid, and they carried that form into the opening round in Bahrain. Despite showing some slight problems during the free practice sessions, Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Bahrain GP.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez started and ended the race in P1 and P2 respectively, and they were miles ahead of any competition whatsoever for the entirety of the Grand Prix. Several people, including Mercedes’ George Russell, feel that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has a chance of winning every single race in 2023.

Team principal Christian Horner, however, urges F1 fans to calm down. He insists that there is a lot of work left to be done, and just because they were good in Sakhir, does not mean that they will dominate the upcoming races.

Can Max Verstappen dominate in Saudi Arabia and Australia?

The next two races on the calendar are Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit and Melbourne’s Albert Park. Horner acknowledges the fact that his team was incredibly strong in Bahrain but also reminded everyone that the data they gathered during pre-season and the opening race was limited to that particular circuit only.

Horner added that nothing should be taken for granted since there are 22 races left in the season. Red Bull’s performance may dip as the season progresses, or their rival teams like Aston Martin or Ferrari may close the gap and catch up.

“Once we have two or three circuits underway, we will have a much better picture of the strengths and weaknesses of our car and our rivals,” the 49-year-old said.

Verstappen expects rivals to step up in Jeddah

The only time Verstappen saw his rivals on the rear view mirror in Bahrain was when his race started. He held on to his P1 position at the start, and coasted towards victory, encountering zero resistance in the process.

As he head to Jeddah for the second round of the 2023 F1 World Championship, Verstappen expects his rivals to step up. The main reason behind him thinking so, is the Corniche Circuit’s difficult layout. It has plenty of fast corners and more straights, and a ‘lot less drag’.

In terms of race pace, Verstappen thinks that the entire F1 field will be a lot closer once they take to the track in Jeddah next week.