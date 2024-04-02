Lewis Hamilton Reveals the One Condition His Collaboration With Fortnite Depended On

Lewis Hamilton’s off-track ventures and collaborations have exponentially increased over the past few years. Gaming was something the British driver only liked as a hobby initially. But it was quite shocking when he actually collaborated with the popular game, Fortnite. It was in November when the battle royale game announced how they would be launching a Lewis Hamilton icon in-game style. However, the seven-time champion had one condition on which he agreed to go ahead and feature in Fortnite. The 39-year-old also wanted them to feature Roscoe along with him.

As revealed in a Twitter (now X) video, Hamilton said, “I got the opportunity to be in Fortnite. It’s a game I played for long time. But I said, “only if Roscoe could be in it.” The Mercedes driver was replying to some fan questions where one fan asked about how the collaboration went about.

Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe also features in Fortnite, serving as the 39-year-old’s jetpack buddy and “hovering” behind him. This special icon character of Hamilton has several skins including his typical F1 driver kit and a streetwear look too.

Besides the two looks, there are some accessories that come in Hamilton’s icon pack viz: a surfboard-style Glider and a sword-themed Pickaxe. One more item in the collection that the fans like is the black Back Bling, which also draws inspiration from Roscoe.

When Lando Norris had some banter and fun with Lewis Hamilton’s character on Fortnite

Lando Norris is an avid gamer and perhaps spends more time gaming than doing other stuff. So, when he was once casually playing and streaming Fortnite with his friends, he had a run-in with Lewis Hamilton’s character during the gameplay.

Multiple Hamilton characters surrounded Norris’s character and the 24-year-old exclaimed on seeing that in gameplay, “Oh, its LuLu!” For the unaware, “Lulu” is a slang nickname many fans [especially of rival drivers] use on social media to refer to Hamilton.

The McLaren driver bowed in front of Hamilton’s character to show his respect to the F1 legend. However, when his character kneeled, his face almost touched Hamilton’s character’s crotch! This made Norris and his friends burst into laughter.