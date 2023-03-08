Nico Rosberg Was Once Bench-Pressed by Ted Kravitz in the Pit Lane

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Days after Nico Rosberg won the 2016 World Championship, he retired from F1 for good but has been in constant touch with the sport. Over the last few years, he has worked as an expert and commentator for Sky Sports and has been part of some memorable moments while broadcasting.

Ted Kravitz is a valuable member of the Sky Sports F1 team and is an absolute fan favorite, so when the two got together to demonstrate how to do a bench press, we knew something interesting was coming up. In the pit lane ahead of an F1 race, Rosberg actually climbed on Kravitz’s back and asked the latter to start with his bench presses.

Kravitz, however, successfully picked up Rosberg, who weighs approximately 80 kgs, but admitted that one needs thighs like ‘rugby players’ to do this on a daily basis. This demonstration was actually done to show how F1 drivers work out away from the track, and Kravitz had Rosberg’s nod of approval.

The former Mercedes driver told Kravitz that his bench press was good enough for him to become an F1 driver.

Nico Rosberg has his say on Mercedes’ 2023 chances

When Mercedes unveiled the W14 last month, the first thing people noticed was its sidepod. Their controversial zero sidepod design from 2022 was continued into this year, and fans feared that the results would be equally poor.

Well, the results were not equally poor but was visibly more dismal, at least in the first race. Team principal Toto Wolff insisted that this concept won’t be stretched, and that their car will go through some radical changes as the season progresses.

Nobody in this Team will throw in the towel. 💪 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 6, 2023

Rosberg, however, slammed his former boss for making these comments. In an interview with Sky F1, the German driver insisted that just changing the sidepod won’t do any good, and that they need to change the entire design. He added that the car is in the ‘rivers’.

Rosberg admitted that he is not very optimistic about Mercedes’ chances for the 2023 season.

Can Lewis Hamilton fight for wins this year?

2022 was an abysmal year for Rosberg’s former teammate Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion could not win a single race last season, which was a first-time occurrence in his long and illustrious career.

Hamilton was glad to see the back of the W13 at the end of 2022, but if the W14 continues to give him similar results, the Brit could be in for a tough time in 2023. Hamilton has broken just about every record possible in F1, but is looking to win his eighth world championship and move ahead of Michael Schumacher before he retires.

