Christian Horner News: What Did Formula 1 Say About Red Bull Boss’ Investigation?

Although two weeks have passed since Red Bull GmbH began investigating their F1 team boss Christian Horner for “inappropriate behavior“, they have not come to a resolution yet. Now, Formula 1 themselves have passed a statement regarding the matter.

As quoted by Fastest Pitstop’s X handle, F1’s statement reads,

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope (the) matter will be clarified at (the) earliest opportunity, after a fair & thorough process. Will not comment further at this time“.

F1 too, seems to be growing increasingly desperate for Red Bull to come to a conclusion since an ongoing investigation against a current team principal will not bode well for the sport. What makes the matter worse is the nature of the allegations against the British boss.

Contrasting reports have emerged recently that gives more depth into these allegations made against Horner. Most reports suggest that Red Bull GmbH is investigating him after receiving an “inappropriate behavior” complaint from a female employee of the team.

Meanwhile, there is also another report that Horner is being investigated for harsh behavior towards his employees. Irrespective of what the nature of the allegation is, it is pertinent to note that Horner has denied any kind of “inappropriate behavior“.

Since Horner is such a key part of Red Bull Racing, he will continue as the team principal at least until the investigation continues. The team will ask him to step down, only if he is found guilty. However, since the nature of the allegations against Horner is so grave, the reports just do not end here.

Christian Horner’s lawyers reportedly tried to reach a settlement with the employee

According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Christian Horner’s lawyers reportedly tried to reach a settlement with the employee, who launched the “inappropriate behavior” allegations against the Briton. The report adds that Horner’s lawyers offered the unnamed female employee $820,000 in compensation.

However, Horner has mentioned these reports as mere “distraction(s)“. The 50-year-old, who was present during Red Bull’s RB20 launch, said that his sole focus for 2024 is to help his side achieve success on the race track. He denied the allegations even then and said that he hopes that the ongoing investigation concludes soon.

Considering the nature of the allegations, no one from the team has spoken much about it. Even Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko, who is usually a nightmare for the team’s public relations department, chose to stay tight-lipped when asked about the allegations.

The Austrian simply stated (as quoted by planetf1.com), “I can’t say anything else on this subject. As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you won’t hear anything from me. It is an ongoing process“. Now, not just Red Bull, but the entire F1 fraternity is eagerly awaiting for the investigation of the team’s parent company to conclude.