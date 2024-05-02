mobile app bar

Audi Set to Announce Nico Hulkenberg Teammate, and No It’s Not Carlos Sainz

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC and IMAGO / Motorsport Images

The latest reports emerging out of the F1 paddock suggest that Carlos Sainz has decided not to accept the offer by Audi. Many rumors strongly suggested that the #55 driver will move to Audi which is currently Sauber. However, it appears that he has missed the deadline to sign the contract prescribed by the German automobile giants.

This has prompted the rumor that Audi are set to announce their 2025 line-up very soon. According to DAZN reporter, Antonio Lobato, as reported on X (formerly Twitter), “Sauber/Audi is going to announce soon who will accompany [Nico] Hulkenberg from 2025.”

Sauber, who are to be rebranded as a works Audi team from 2026 onwards, announced Nico Hulkenberg as their first signing earlier this month. Initially, the German was supposed to partner the departing Ferrari driver, Sainz at the Neuberg-based team. But, Sainz has decided to gamble on developments at Red Bull and Mercedes to get a top-seat for next year.

Audi still has a fair few options before them with respect to their second driver. Valtteri Bottas could retain his spot at the team as he brings considerable experience and speed to the table. Additionally, a sensational [yet unlikely] return for four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel may also happen. This would complete a dream all-German driver lineup for Audi.

Massive changes at Sauber as they gear up for Audi rebrand from 2026

A lot of developments are taking place at Sauber, as things stand. The Swiss team is getting ready for their rebrand, and as veteran F1 presenter Will Buxton explains, there’s been a massive reshuffle at the team between the Chinese GP and Miami GP weekends.

Buxton wrote on X, “Unrest at Sauber as key changes made at the team between China and Miami. Bottas has a new race engineer, which was highly unexpected.” These changes could have been triggered by Sainz’s rejection as the team try to organize themselves to accommodate their options for 2025 and beyond.

Changes to Bottas’ side of the garage could mean the team are considering a driver outside their current lineup. An announcement is expected soon on this front. On the other hand, Sainz is reportedly in talks with Mercedes. While Mercedes’ first option is Max Verstappen, the Spaniard could exploit these potential circumstances to get a seat at either squad.

Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko had revealed that the team were in fact in touch with Sainz. However, Audi had reportedly made a huge financial offer that the Milton-Keynes based team were not able to match. That being said, the Sainz-Audi development has thrown the driver market into disarray once more.

