“Clear Goal in My Career”: Fernando Alonso Clears Air Around His Future Post F1 Days

While Fernando Alonso has not yet given up on his pursuit to win a third F1 title, he has revealed his big plans for what he will do once he ends his illustrious career in the sport. The 42-year-old has one last racing accolade that he has his eyes on and desperately wants to achieve.

While in conversation with GQ Spain, Alonso explained (as quoted by Sports Illustrated), “When I retire from Formula 1, I would love to return to the Dakar. Trying to win the Dakar Rally is a clear goal in my mind. It would complete me, make me happy and I think it would leave an almost unprecedented legacy. Winning in Formula 1, Endurance and rallying would complete the perfect circle of a racing driver“.

Alonso is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of the sport. Ever since he made his debut with Minardi in 2001, the Spaniard has gone on to amass two world championships and a whole host of respect with the performances he’s put in over the years.

The fact that he’s still in the sport at 42 speaks volumes of his talent. What’s more, he’s not in it to just race around in circles.

He’s here to win again despite age not being on his side. However, despite all the F1 glory to his name, Dakar is one event that still evades his list of heroics.

Fernando Alonso has unfinished business at Dakar

The last time Fernando Alonso tried to tackle the Dakar Rally was back in 2020 when he raced for Toyota. However, 100 miles into the race, Alonso crashed and suffered from a devastating broken suspension. Just like that, his Dakar dream was shattered. That’s exactly why Alonso wants to re-enter the rally to right the wrongs of his past venture.

Dakar may be on the top of Alonso’s list. However, the Spanish racing ace plans to keep racing in different disciplines for a long, long time to come.

Moreover, Alonso can also become only the second driver after Graham Hill to win motorsport’s revered triple crown. Alonso has already achieved victories at the Monaco GP, and the 24 Hrs of Le Mans. Now, all that remains is the Indy500 to complete the set.