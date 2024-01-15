Toyota Director Makes Huge Fernando Alonso Dakar Rally Prediction as the Spaniard Eyes Return After F1 Stint

Back in 2020, Fernando Alonso rocked the Dakar Rally racing world by putting in an excellent performance to claim the Rookie of the Year title while driving for Toyota. Four years after his stint with the team, Glyn Hall, Toyota’s Director, claims the Spaniard can easily win the whole thing, given he has the correct resources for the job, as quoted in a report by la Sexta.

“I’m sure Alonso can win the Dakar. Having him back would be an honor. In the right car with the right team. He can win this rally. I guarantee it.”

Joining the bandwagon of praise for Alonso, Warren Naude, a Toyota mechanic, told la Sexta how everyone told him that Alonso was a complicated driver to work with before he met with the two-time former F1 world champion. However, Naude claimed his experience says otherwise. “He’s a superstar but also a great guy.” The mechanic added that even though Alonso often has very little time, he ensures he answers the questions of all the mechanics and asks them how everything is going.

Driving for Toyota with co-driver Marc Coma, Alonso did well enough to get a few heads to turn in his direction. While people did not expect much from someone who spent a lifetime driving on asphalt, they were surprised to see him drive so well on the off-road tracks. The Spanish driver finished 13th overall with a best-stage finish of second place.

Coma wants to see Fernando Alonso return to Dakar, but not before he wins no. 33

With Alonso serving as an off-road racer for only one edition, the Spaniard has ambitions of returning to the dunes one day and competing once again, but this time, he wants to compete for the title. His co-driver, Marc Coma, wants the same, but the five-time Dakar Rally champion (motorcycle discipline) has a stipulation. He wants his compatriot to win no. 33 in F1 before moving on. “I think that what Fernando has to do is win the 33rd… that the 33rd arrives but that he doesn’t stay in the 33rd. This is the first thing you have to do.”

Alonso has grown fond of racing away from Formula One and wants to enter other disciplines once he steps away from F1 for good. The 42-year-old has taken part in the IndyCar series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the latter twice in two years. Alonso is keen on returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and even offered Max Verstappen a seat as his teammate, who also aspires to race in other disciplines. However, the three-time F1 world champion cannot do so until he remains under contract with Red Bull.