Cocky Lando Norris Loses Against Jake Paul’s Buddy, Adding $6.6k Worth Insult to Injury

Lando Norris is busy spending his off-season days visiting different countries, where he also met with popular DJ Martin Garrix during his stop in Finland. While there, the British driver also engaged in a friendly karting race set up on a snowy circuit by YouTuber Mike Majlak. Racing in sub-zero temperatures, the McLaren driver saw insult added to injury after a cocky claim against Jake Paul’s close friend backfired on him.

Racing 1v1, Majlak and Norris exchanged friendly banter over who would beat whom. While Norris wished the YouTuber the best of luck, a sassy Majlak replied, “I think you’re the one that needs the luck, bro.”

Before getting into their karts, Norris and Majlak put up a wager, putting up their wants, should they win the face-off. If Norris won, Majlak would have to offer him a complimentary stay and tour of LA. Meanwhile, if the latter won, the McLaren driver would have to buy him two passes to the paddock for the next F1 race. Given the next race will be in Bahrain, each of the paddock passes would cost Norris roughly $6.6k.

Luck was not on Norris’ side, as he failed to win the race here as well, with Majlak’s weight attributing to his victory by providing better traction on the icy track. The result shocked the British driver, who jokingly labeled it as “bullsh*t” before realizing he lost the race because he was lighter and smaller than Majlak.

Lando Norris hopeful of better luck in F1

Norris had a hectic travel schedule throughout his off-season break, traveling from Paris to Bali to Australia to Finland. Having recently signed a blockbuster contract extension with McLaren, the hectic schedule could be Norris’ sly trick of keeping his body in tune with the hectic traveling demand of an F1 calendar. With the 2024 season fast approaching, it only seems logical that the 24-year-old is now switching focus to what is most important.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is hopeful that 2024 will be the year when Norris will be able to clinch his maiden F1 win, given his confidence in the new model, especially after the late resurgence in 2023. Following a major upgrade package at the back end of the 2023 season, McLaren quickly rose through the ranks to become the second-fastest team on the grid.

Given the same, Stella realizes Norris’ potential and knows how vital it is for the team to provide him with a car that is capable of competing for victories alongside the readiness of both their drivers for the challenge coming their way in 2024.