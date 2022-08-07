“Code is Oscar Piastri 2023”- F1 store puts “almost gone” next to Daniel Ricciardo McLaren merchandise

McLaren axing Daniel Ricciardo to bring in 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri to the team has been the biggest news in F1 lately.

Ricciardo’s move to McLaren has turned out to be a nightmare. What people thought would be a dream pairing with Lando Norris has been a complete dominance on Norris’ part.

Other than his one win in Monza last season, Norris has completely outperformed Ricciardo. This has led to the Woking based outfit in making a bold decision on Ricciardo’s future.

The Aussie will reportedly be replaced by Piastri at the end of this season. It’s a move that has gained a lot of interest, particularly after the latter announced he would not be driving for Alpine next year.

In spite of Ricciardo’s poor performance, a lot of people feel that McLaren are only using him as a scapegoat to cover for bigger problems within the team.

Daniel Ricciardo merchandise ‘almost gone’ from F1 store

Ricciardo is one of the most marketable drivers in F1. He brings in a lot of new fans to the teams, and along with it comes the sponsor money. This is crucial for teams in this cash dependent sport.

As a result, Ricciardo’s presence in any outfit is a huge commercial benefit for them. However, it seems as though his McLaren merchandise in F1’s official store is ‘almost gone’.

This was shared around on social media, and fans had mixed reactions towards it. Some people saw it as a joke, considering the fact that if rumors stand as it is now, the honey badger does not have an F1 seat for next year. Other however see it in poor taste and have labeled this as ‘being blown out of proportion’.

McLaren have taken a huge step back in terms of performance this year. They were going toe to toe with Ferrari for P3 last season. While the Scuderia have gone on to compete for race wins and the Title, McLaren are locked in a battle for fourth against Alpine.

