Contender for Audi Seat, IndyCar's Alex Palou Sets His Priorities Straight: "I'd Rather Have..."

Sauber, soon to be Audi, are still looking to sign a second driver alongside Nico Hulkenberg for 2025 and beyond. Among the many options they have reportedly considered, one option is two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou. Amid rumors that Sauber/Audi are considering Palou for a full-time F1 seat, the former McLaren reserve driver has set his priorities straight.

“I prefer two IndyCar titles to not having any victories in Formula 1,” was Palou’s response when Marca asked him to share his thoughts of never having had the opportunity to compete in F1. The Spanish driver then added,

“Obviously we would all have liked to be in Formula 1 and see what we could have done. Although, we all know that I wouldn’t have won two championships”.

Palou first competed in IndyCar in the 2020 season, a year after he finished third in the Super Formula Championship. He first joined Dale Coyne Racing, with whom he finished third in the championship in 2020.

Alex Palou is feeling pretty pragmatic about his motorsport career so far… #F1 #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/QX6v8qeMRd — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) August 14, 2024

A year later, he joined Chip Ganassi Racing and won his maiden title with them. He then won his second IndyCar Championship in 2023, a year in which he finished on the podium an outstanding 10 times (five wins).

Considering Palou has already won two IndyCar titles in his four full seasons so far, he may not be interested in a move to Audi, if they come at his doorstep.

Who will Audi sign in 2025 if not Palou?

Before Palou, Carlos Sainz had the strongest links to that second Audi seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg. However, with the Spaniard deciding to join Williams, Audi have limited options left.

The obvious dilemma Audi would face is whether they are keen on retaining either of their current drivers — Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas — for the 2025 season and beyond. If they choose against extending their current drivers’ contracts, then they can also consider signing the likes of Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher, currently competing in the WEC with Alpine, has made it abundantly clear that he still dreams of competing in F1. If Audi does end up signing Schumacher, they will have an all-German driver line-up as the 25-year-old will partner with Hulkenberg.