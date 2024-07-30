mobile app bar

Carlos Sainz Has Royally Ruined Things For Audi By Signing With Williams F1

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz Has Royally Ruined Things For Audi By Signing With Williams F1

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Audi and Williams were two teams heavily linked to Carlos Sainz for months, but after the Belgian GP, it was revealed that the Spaniard chose the latter. Sainz believes that he has made the right choice, which could be the case. Meanwhile, Guenther Steiner feels that things may get worse for Audi after Sainz’s rejection.

Audi announced they would enter F1 from 2026 onwards, by taking over Sauber. They already signed Nico Hulkenberg for next year, and had they secured Sainz, Audi would have been taken more “seriously”. On the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner said,

“If you bring in Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg, that attracts other big talents… Now its like Carlos decided to go to Williams. Nothing wrong with Williams, but not to Audi, that’s strange you know.”

Steiner had previously stated that the #55 driver should choose Audi‘s project over Williams. He pointed out that they were the biggest car manufacturers in the world, and that with huge investment, the German team could compete with the front runners.

Steiner is surprised Sainz chose Williams for several reasons. Per him, the Grove-based team could not have offered more money than Sauber/Audi. Plus, they were not too far ahead of the Hinwil stable in the Constructors’ Championship. Regardless, the Spaniard is keen on joining Williams.

Sainz is excited to lead Williams into the future

Williams is a team that has languished at the wrong end of the grid for several years. But, when James Vowles arrived as their team principal, he vowed to take them back to the front of the grid.

Technical overhauls aside, Vowles made it his mission to sign the best drivers. They already had a star in Alex Albon and now, Sainz’s arrival would only bolster their strength.

Sainz, after completing his move to Williams, revealed on social media that he was excited, and felt he made the right choice. He also stated that he believes in the project by Vowles and wants to help the team regain its past glory.

The Madrid-born driver still has 10 more races for Ferrari this year, before he departs for the Grove-based outfit.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 editor at The SportsRush and has written more than 2000 articles. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and considers sports to be a part of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the legendary Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee

Share this article

Don’t miss these