Damon Hill Reveals Why He’s Against ‘Kimi Antonelli Exception’ With Max Verstappen Example

Earlier this month, the FIA decided to make an ‘exception’ and allow Andrea Kimi Antonelli to take part in F1 race weekends before he turns 18 in August. This is a decision that hasn’t sat well within the F1 community, and 1996 World Champion Damon Hill points out why rushing the Italian driver is a bad idea.

Hill took Verstappen as an example. The Dutchman made his F1 debut at the age of 17, driving for Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso. Although Verstappen was impressive, Hill recalls him being reckless at times. “[At the age of 15 or 16] the rational reasoning part of the brain isn’t fully developed until you’re about 25,” Hill explained on the F1 Nation Podcast.

“[Max] was doing what he thought. He would get away with it. And everyone else is going, ‘Woah mate, you know there’s other people here too.’ It’s not just about you,” Hill added.

17 years old max verstappen pic.twitter.com/cKT8xVTyUu — Munga (@mu_nga_) March 8, 2024

Hill feels that it is a problem drivers go through when they are young, which is why he sees Antonelli going through the same issue. When the host Tom Bellingham reminds Hill of Antonelli’s junior career, suggesting that he is different from the average person – in terms of a racing driver – the 1996 champion took a shot at the FIA for lowering the age limit.

Hill hopes that all the hype Antonelli comes with is reflected in his on-track performance. However, he says, “What’s the point of bringing an age limit?” And then saying, ‘Oh on a special occasion we’ll make an exception. There is an age limit, or there isn’t.”

Hill’s words resonate with what the majority of the F1 world feels. Antonelli turns 18 in just a month, so the FIA could have waited for that. Still, they went ahead with their decision to hand him a super license earlier.

Why the FIA allowed Kimi Antonelli to race in F1

There are several drivers outside of F1 who struggle to get a super license. Colton Herta and Pat O’Ward are two names (both from IndyCar) that come to head. Both are proven race winners in America but the FIA doesn’t deem them fit to compete in F1.

On the other hand, Antonelli, with no wins or podiums in F2, gets a shortcut to the premier class. The 17-year-old may be a talented driver with a bright (predicted) future ahead, but this opportunity comes early for him because of Mercedes’ backing.

Toto Wolff is desperate to have a ‘Max Verstappen’ of his own. As such, he wants Antonelli to drive for Mercedes as soon as possible. And thanks to the FIA’s exemption, Antonelli can start preparing. The 17-year-old has the green light to take part in FP1 as early as next week.