Guenther Steiner Lauds Max Verstappen for “Playing Cleverly” Against Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Jeddah

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), Mohammed Ben Sulayem (UAE, FIA President), F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 20, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

After a difficult weekend in Bahrain, where he could only finish P6, Max Verstappen and Red Bull made major improvements in Jeddah last weekend to grab the second-place trophy. Still, the Dutchman was far from happy.

Verstappen had bagged pole and was looking for a win, but a five-second penalty handed out by the stewards cost him that—something that frustrated him immensely.

Right alongside the four-time world champion at the start was Oscar Piastri, who got off the line quicker. He appeared to be ahead of Verstappen at the apex and squeezed him off the track. Verstappen went off to maintain his lead, which the stewards deemed as ‘leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.’

Shortly afterward, when Verstappen was informed of the penalty, he expressed his displeasure over the team radio. Race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quickly stepped in, reminding him not to make any comments—a simple cue to the 27-year-old to avoid saying something he might later regret. However, Verstappen’s reaction likely caught the attention of Ben Sulayem, who confronted the Red Bull driver as he got out of his car after the race.

A theory is circulating suggesting that Ben Sulayem’s finger-wagging at the 27-year-old was a warning to Verstappen, urging him not to say anything controversial or critical of the stewards.

This theory gained further credence when Verstappen refused to elaborate on the incident during the post-race interview, later stating that he’d rather avoid a fine from the FIA than speak his mind about the penalty.

On the Red Flags podcast, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner lauded the four-time world champion for the way he handled the entire situation.

“I think he played it very cleverly. He sent a message without offending anybody, you know, it was all done. If he was told not to disparage, so, ‘I say nothing’. I mean if you have nothing good to say, say nothing, you know, [and] he used that one to his advantage,” explained Steiner.

In a way, Verstappen killed two birds with one stone. His silence spoke volumes, signaling to fans that he disagreed with the penalty, while also making it clear that he felt the governing body was overreaching in their policing of driver behavior.

In fact, the FIA has introduced a brand-new guideline for stewards in 2025, imposing hefty fines, potential race bans, and championship points deductions for drivers across all its sanctioned championships.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

