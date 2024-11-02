Damon Hill’s Bold Criticism of Max Verstappen: “He is Using Fear and Intimidation”

Max Verstappen’s aggressive driving style has long been a topic of debate within the F1 community, but his actions in Mexico last weekend have intensified the discussion. Damon Hill also weighed in with a harsh assessment of the Red Bull driver.

The 1996 World Champion pointed out Verstappen’s habit of using “fear and intimidation” as his tactics on the track.

By comparing him to the infamous Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly, Hill suggested that he wasn’t happy with how Verstappen dealt with Norris.

Hill was referring to Verstappen pushing the McLaren driver off the track in Mexico and then gaining an advantage on him, which earned him a 20-second time penalty but still left him remorseless. “I think I know what I’m doing,” he said after the race.

Verstappen also heard about Hill labeling him as F1’s Dick Dastardly, but he was having none of it. While he didn’t single the former driver-turned-pundit out, he simply stated, “Some people are very annoying.”

⚠️ | Damon Hill says he stands by his criticisms of Max Verstappen’s driving. When asked on Sky if he stood by his comments, he said, “Yes, I do. I think that he [Verstappen] is using fear and intimidation.” “I think he also has explained a little bit more about his tactics, which… pic.twitter.com/YFfrVbyS1X — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 1, 2024

Hill, however, did not change his opinion on the matter.

“Sometimes it may pay off and sometimes he may get the better of the stewards, they might not apply a penalty. But he’s also using it as a way of compromising the title contender in Lando Norris,” he said to Sky Sports.

Verstappen had also stated that only a couple of people were criticizing him, which Hill mentioned was untrue. The majority of the F1 community, along with reputed pundits, called him out for his aggressive maneuver against Norris.

For Verstappen, it turned out to be a move made in vain, as he came off worse. His time penalty resulted in a forced pit stop where he had to stay stationary for 20 seconds, and ultimately, it contributed to his P6 finish (compared to Norris’ P2).

It also brought Norris to within just 47 points of the Dutchman in the Drivers’ Standings. Another similar performance this weekend in Brazil, and Norris will get even closer to dethroning Verstappen.