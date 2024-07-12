Daniel Ricciardo Adds Two $75 Wines to His DR3 Collection

Alongside his F1 career, Daniel Ricciardo also continues to focus on his entrepreneurial career. Besides having a fashion brand named Enchante, Ricciardo also launched a wine collection in recent years in collaboration with the St. Hugo brand from South Australia. The Australian driver revealed that he was adding two new $75 wines to this DR3 collection.

The first is the DR3 x ST HUGO Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. This is a dark garnet-colored red wine that is produced in the Coonawarra region.

Meanwhile, the second wine Ricciardo launched is the DR3 x ST HUGO South Australia Shiraz 2020. This is a dark brick-colored red wine that is produced in South Australia.

Ricciardo added these two wines to his already existing collection which includes the Ric Red by DR3. The Ric Red by DR3 is made from a mixture of raspberry, strawberry, and spice. DR3 produced all these wines in collaboration with St Hugo, a South Australian wine company.

And Ricciardo’s recent additions not only include new wines. They also include new stores across Australia. The latest store he introduced was in New South Wales. Meanwhile, other than wines, Ricciardo also has investments in other spirits such as beer.

Ricciardo launched a beer brand in collaboration with Jenson Button

Ricciardo collaborated with 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button to set up his own brewery, Blue Coast Brewery, in Nice, France. Under this brand of his, Ricciardo sells his own customized beer called the Lager N°3 Daniel Ricciardo. A pack of six costs $23.82 (21.90€).

Similarly to Ricciardo, Button also has his own customized beer called the Session IPA N°22 JENSON BUTTON. A pack of six costs $24.92 (22.90€).

Meanwhile, there are several other beers that Blue Coast Brewery sells via its website. They include the winter beer, rhum amber, blanche apricot beer, and IPA beer, among several others.