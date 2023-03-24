Daniel Ricciardo Launches $80 Wine Collection Ahead of Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo may not be an active F1 driver anymore, but he is certainly on the news. With the Australian GP set to take place next weekend, the honey badger’s involvement was seen as an inevitability, and he will be in the Red Bull garage at Albert Park during the race.

Away from racing, however, Ricciardo is also making some big moves. On his Instagram handle, the former McLaren driver posted a reel, that gives fans a glimpse of his own wine collection, which is set to launch soon. Ricciardo has partnered with St Hugo to release this limited-edition wine range.

We’re back baby. This is what’s been in the works these past 362 days, 4 hours and 6 minutes. My new wine drop, the DR3 II and Ricciardo Decanter, made with the iconic @sthugowines. Available now in AU. Get yours now. https://t.co/KvLLapug5f#DR3xStHugo #enjoyDR3responsibly pic.twitter.com/sOCvFZXfuO — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) April 4, 2022

The retail price for the ‘dr3wines’ collection is going to be between $70 to $80 according to sources. This has gotten fans intrigued as they are excited to see how Ricciardo does in his venture away from Formula 1, especially since he unceremoniously lost his seat at the end of last season.

Will Daniel Ricciardo be present for Australian GP?

Ricciardo is arguably one of the most popular F1 drivers in the world, and his fan following remains huge, despite the fact that he isn’t in the sport as a full-time driver anymore. In Australia, Ricciardo is a hero and fans used to look forward to him racing in front of them every single year.

Unfortunately, this year, the Perth-born driver won’t entertain the fans on the track but is certainly going to make an impact off it. Red Bull has already announced that Ricciardo will be present in Albert Park, and his fans are excited to see him back in the paddock.

Currently, Ricciardo is the official third driver for Red Bull behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, so in the unlikely scenario that neither drivers are able to take part in a Grand Prix weekend, the Aussie will step in. Ricciardo is also expected to take part in certain testing sessions as the year progresses.

Ricciardo is not the only Aussie at Albert Park

Daniel Ricciardo losing out on his F1 seat initially meant that there wasn’t going to be an Aussie driver on the grid heading into the 2023 season. However, McLaren swooped in and hired Melbourne-born driver and 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri.

Piastri will represent Australia at next weekend’s race in his home city Melbourne, which gives the local fans something huge to cheer about. However, Piastri will be hoping that McLaren field a much more competitive car in Melbourne, than they did in the opening two races this season.