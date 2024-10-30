Daniel Ricciardo Admits Shoey Is “Disgusting” but Explains Why He Kept Doing It

Daniel Ricciardo has had many moments to celebrate in his illustrious F1 career, but one stands out above the rest—his iconic ‘Shoey’ celebration. Recently, the 35-year-old was asked about his favorite celebration, and without hesitation, the Australian driver chose drinking champagne from his race-worn boots.

In a rapid-fire session with Jolie Sharpe, the former Red Bull driver revealed that of all the F1 celebrations he’s seen, his own ‘Shoey’ is the best. However, to be fair, he admitted it was pretty gnarly, stating, “It’s disgusting, but it works!”

The Honey Badger made the ‘Shoey’ synonymous with his triumphs. Whether celebrating important podiums or race wins, Ricciardo would perform his iconic celebration and often encourage others, including Lewis Hamilton, to join him.

Seven of Ricciardo’s race-winning ‘Shoeys’ occurred during his time with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, after which he faced a three-year drought. In 2021, he performed the ‘Shoey’ once again after winning the Italian GP, marking the last time the F1 paddock would witness this iconic celebration.

Most of F1’s younger drivers aren’t as accustomed to seeing Ricciardo’s ‘Shoeys.’ However, back in the day, when the Aussie was a formidable presence on the grid, regularly finishing on the podium, other drivers had to watch out for him trying to goad them into joining his iconic celebration.

What does Hamilton think about Ricciardo’s ‘Shoey’?

Ricciardo faced significant struggles when he joined Renault in 2019, having to wait an entire year to stand on the podium again, which he finally did at the 2020 Eiffel GP. Alongside race winner Hamilton, Ricciardo performed the ‘Shoey’ on the podium, and to everyone’s surprise, Hamilton joined in.

After the celebrations, the seven-time champion said, “It definitely didn’t taste great. I mean I don’t really like champagne as it is, but it definitely tastes worse. But what’s positive is that Daniel’s mum thinks I was a good sport, so I’m grateful for that,” as per s.

Ricciardo couldn’t believe Hamilton did a shoey pic.twitter.com/EpXDosIW2o — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 3, 2020

As it turns out, Ricciardo later revealed that it was Hamilton himself who asked him for the ‘Shoey’. “I was about to drink a beautiful fresh one and I heard Lewis saying ‘Take your other shoe off,” he revealed.