Daniel Ricciardo asks for $21 Million pay-out from McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has asked for a pay-out amount of $21 Million from McLaren for the early termination of his F1 contract.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo unwittingly got caught amid the crossfire between Alpine and Oscar Piastri. Following this Ricciardo might have to bid adieu to the McLaren team.

However, only Ricciardo has the right to cancel his current contract set to expire at the end of next year. Therefore, if McLaren signs Piastri, they will have to compensate the Honey Badger with a huge sum of money.

Multiple sources have revealed that Ricciardo’s initial asking price is $21 million for the early termination of his F1 contract. However, this price is expected to reduce as the team haggles.

For all those who say Daniel Riccardo is finished. Take a look at the double overtake at Hungarian GP 2022 before he had to go on hard tyres. Off you go #DR3#danielricciardo @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/P90lG5LGHZ — Momos (@Mohit853) August 2, 2022

With reports of McLaren signing Piastri for the 2023 season, there are chances for the 32-year-old to return to his old team Alpine(formerly known as Renault).

But Alpine are not ready to let Piastri go just yet. Even though reports suggest that the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board had cleared the young Australian’s move.

Also Read: F1 Twitter bashes McLaren for disrespectfully sacking multiple drivers over time

Piastri’s move could cost McLaren over $30 Million

Furthermore, in case Ricciardo secures a seat somewhere else next season, any salary he receives would be refunded to McLaren.

Mclaren’s deal with Piastri could also see the inclusion of an indemnity clause. This means that the Woking-based team would have to bear any legal costs Piastri incurs as a result of his current situation with Alpine.

This cost could go as high as $15 Million. When combined with the pay-out to Ricciardo, the 21-year-old’s arrival at Woking might cost well over $30 million.

Though, this would be the case if the situation escalates this far. Currently, the question is why is McLaren ready to pay a significant amount just to end the relationship with Ricciardo and potentially be liable for more with Piastri.

Also Read: Australian Telecom fuels $50 Million net worth of Daniel Ricciardo despite rumoured McLaren axe