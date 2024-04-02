Daniel Ricciardo Brought $35 Million Sponsorship to Racing Bulls

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most marketable drivers in F1 today, having competed at the pinnacle of motorsport for well over a decade. Since the Australian has earned immense fame during his time in the sport, he has also secured several sponsorship deals. ESPN has now reported that it is the 34-year-old’s presence in the team that led to Visa becoming one of Racing Bulls – RB’s (formerly AlphaTauri) title sponsors for around $35 million per year.

ESPN reports that the Honey Badger was able to secure such a deal for his side because of how he has helped Netflix’s Drive to Survive become a huge hit around the world. The report states (as quoted by formule1.nl), “A testament to the marketing power of the man who is still seen as the face of Netflix’s hit documentary series Drive to Survive”.

Many perceive Ricciardo as an extremely marketable driver for various reasons. Firstly, he is one of the few drivers on the current grid who have won a race and stepped on the podium multiple times.

Secondly, his fun-loving and jovial attitude encourages companies to sign him for their adverts. These are two potential reasons why many American talk shows also enjoy inviting Ricciardo as a guest.

However, even though Ricciardo is so marketable and has the ability to secure sponsorships for Racing Bulls, it may not be enough for him to keep his seat.

Why is Daniel Ricciardo at risk of losing his F1 seat?

Daniel Ricciardo’s recent performances have been so poor that he is not only at threat of losing his spot at RB but also in F1 altogether. Ricciardo has consistently been outperformed by his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, a fact that has not gone down too well with the senior management of Red Bull.

The Australian has not only struggled to match his Japanese teammate in terms of qualifying pace but also in the race itself. The same is evident as after three races, Tsunoda has managed to score six points for the side thanks to his outstanding seventh-place finish in Australia.

Meanwhile, Ricciardo is still to score his first points of the season. Since the difference between the two drivers is startling, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko also raised serious concerns with Ricciardo’s current performances.

As quoted by laola1.at, the Austrian said, “The question is: Has Yuki become a high-flyer or is Daniel [Ricciardo] so weak? There are still no objective answers after three races on three completely different courses”.

Since a tall Red Bull figure such as Marko is questioning Ricciardo’s performances, the Australian’s spot at RB definitely seems to be under threat. However, the bigger question is whether any other team will be keen on signing the 34-year-old, considering his recent form.