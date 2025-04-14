mobile app bar

Yuki Tsunoda Explains Why V-CARB Is More Drivable Than Red Bull

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying Yuki Tsunoda of Japan drives the (22) Visa Cash app RB VCARB02 Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025

F1 Grand Prix Of China – Sprint & Qualifying Yuki Tsunoda of Japan drives the (22) Visa Cash app RB VCARB02 Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The current generation of Red Bull cars have become notoriously difficult to drive. So much so that even Max Verstappen has stuggled ot get to grips with them of late, despite his dominant championship success in the ground-effect era. Even many paddock insiders have called out the balance issues of the cars, as Liam Lawson has become a victim of their difficulty.

Red Bull recently demoted Lawson to their sister team, Racing Bulls, as he was nowhere near comfortable in the RB21. Now, ironically, the Faenza-based outfit has often produced more tamable machinery. In fact, this season, the V-CARB 02 has done seemingly better than the RB21.

With Lawson’s demotion to Racing Bulls, Yuki Tsunoda has been thrust into that second seat alongside Verstappen, and the Japanese racing ace has had to adapt to the quirks of the Red Bull car.

Now, with two race weekends under his belt at the Milton Keynes outfit, the #22 driver has pointed out why the Red Bull cars can be a handful to handle as compared to the Faenza-based team.

“The VCARB has a much wider window in which the car operates. It almost doesn’t matter what you do; this car can handle any kind of balance pretty well. But the Red Bull probably has a certain kind of setup, a certain window in terms of tires and everything, and that narrow window is really hard to hit,” he said as per Motorsport-Total.

Lawson had faced the brunt of this issue in his short-lived Red Bull career—at the Australian GP and the Chinese GP. After only two squalid outings, the Kiwi driver was sent back to the sister team to rebuild his confidence.

Having said that, it would appear that Tsunoda is faring better at taming the RB21 than Lawson. At the Japanese GP, he was able to progress out of Q3—something that Lawson hadn’t managed at all.

The Bahrain GP last weekend was another step forward for the #22 driver, with him qualifying in the top 10 and taking the chequered flag in P9 to secure points—something that Lawson had also failed to achieve.

But despite some strong performances by Tsunoda, his arrival at the team coincided with crisis bells going off. After the race at the Sakhir International Circuit, the team had to call an emergency meeting given the dire straits they find themselves in, in terms of out-and-out pace and performance.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these