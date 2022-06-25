Daniel Ricciardo encounters Grizzly Bear while riding his bike on mountain

Daniel Ricciardo watches a Grizzly Bear passing him by while he was riding a bike on a mountain; the Australian just was just full of emotions.

It is almost a week before F1 drivers return to race at Silverstone. Till then, most of them are having their time out to relax, but certainly, Daniel Ricciardo had a major stressful event during his break.

The Australian race driver was riding his bicycle on a mountain with a few associates when he found a Grizzly Bear walking past him. Though he didn’t look frightened, he certainly was surprised by such a rare incident.

The video was posted by McLaren’s social media team and instantly it got reactions from the fans. Many even claimed that they would have shit themselves in fear.

The moment the 🍯🦡 met the 🐻🥺pic.twitter.com/9hzg5zAs49 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Ricciardo and the people with him were not the only witnesses to this wildlife encounter. A few group of people can also be seen in the background, keeping a safe distance from the bear.

Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t need a kickup from McLaren boss

The recent events around Ricciardo haven’t been pleasant. His team boss Zak Brown even suggested publically that there is a performative clause around his contract with McLaren. Thus, his association with McLaren could end prematurely owing to his poor performances.

Now Ricciardo reveals that he is in a constant chat with Brown amidst his improved performances lately. Though, he points that he doesn’t need a kick-up to make him perform better and realizes he has been falling short.

“We’ve certainly had some chats – that sounds too formal – we’ve spent some time together,” he said. “It’s not like a once-a-year thing, or once every couple of months, but it’s also not like I needed a kick up the ***.”

“I’m not silly. I know where my results are and I know what’s good and what isn’t. It’s really them trying to see if there’s anything they could do to help. I feel like we did have a little breakthrough after Monaco at the factory on the sim.”

“We tried a few things. Even though our result [in Canada] wasn’t good, the last couple of weekends have certainly been better and shown more promise,” he added.

