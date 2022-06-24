“Daniel Ricciardo is naturally talented in other sports” – Watch the Australian driver list things he is better at than Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo lists out things that he does not have in common with his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in 2018.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen became teammates at Red bull in 2016. The latter was promoted from the Red Bull junior team, Toro Rosso.

Verstappen built himself a reputation as a record-breaking rising star when he moved to F1. Meanwhile, Ricciardo was the strong driver who had seen off Sebastian Vettel from his team.

The one you’ve all been asking for. On the Sofa with Daniel and Max, for one last time… 😂👉 https://t.co/XUlC9Jb2dW #CheersDan pic.twitter.com/VaED211bVP — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 7, 2018

In a video from 2018, the two drivers take turns asking a few questions to each other that everyone wanted an answer to but couldn’t ask. The video was a par of Red Bull’s ‘On the Sofa’ created during the Monaco GP.

Verstappen asks, “Apart from our jobs, what do we have in common?” To which, Ricciardo jokingly replies, “not much. I mean I’ve got good looks, you don’t.”

“I’m naturally talented in other sports, you’re not. You can ride a jet ski, I probably can but choose not to because I do better things.”

In 2016, when Verstappen joined the Red Bull, the team put all its faith in the F1’s youngest superstar and built itself a strong lineup. But for the two years that both the drivers spent next to each other, it was Ricciardo who came out as the stronger one.

The Australian outperformed Verstappen in every season after two years he bagged 457 world championship points compared to Verstappen’s 377.

Also Read: Australian driver accused of not paying his ex-advisor at Red Bull and Renault

Daniel Ricciardo struggling at McLaren

Ricciardo left the Red Bull team and his long-term backer at the end of the 2018 season and announced a shocking move to Renault.

He stayed with the French team only for two seasons and then again decided to move to McLaren and partner up with Lando Norris.

But Ricciardo’s performance so far in the McLaren has not met the expectations of the team. He faced difficulties in 2021 as he was still getting used to the setup and the McLaren environment.

But so far, he has been constantly outperformed by Norris. The talks about his poor performance went so far that there are ongoing speculations about his retirement from the sport.

Also Read: When Daniel Ricciardo hijacked Mercedes’ Instagram story ahead of Brazilian GP