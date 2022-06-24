F1

“Daniel Ricciardo is naturally talented in other sports” – Watch the Australian driver list things he is better at than Max Verstappen

"Daniel Ricciardo is naturally talented in other sports" - Watch the Australian driver list things he is better at than Max Verstappen
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Michael Schumacher would have stopped criticisms towards his son claims ex-F1 boss
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Daniel Ricciardo is naturally talented in other sports" - Watch the Australian driver list things he is better at than Max Verstappen
“Daniel Ricciardo is naturally talented in other sports” – Watch the Australian driver list things he is better at than Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo lists out things that he does not have in common with his former…