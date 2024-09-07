mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Gives Away Signed Racing Gloves for Charity Auction Run by Sergio Perez

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo are the top contenders fighting for the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen. However, this tussle didn’t stop them from coming together for a noble cause — to help children in need. The Aussie driver has decided to support Perez’s foundation, Fundación Checo Pérez A.C. by donating a pair of his signed Renault racing gloves.

The gloves, which Ricciardo wore during his 2019 season for Renault, are now being auctioned to raise funds for the Checo Perez Foundation. The money raised from this auction will go toward supporting social welfare programs that benefit more than 100 boys and girls living in vulnerable conditions.

The Checo Perez Foundation announced the details of the auction on Instagram while also revealing the starting bid price and the relevant dates.

The auction for Ricciardo’s gloves started with a bid of $750 (15,000 Mexican Peso) and has quickly gained momentum, reaching $2,500 on September 6th, as fans and supporters of the cause continue to place their bids.

Bidding for the signed gloves will close on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 1:00 PM local time. Until then, fans can participate in this charitable event and make a difference in the lives of children who need it the most.

