Daniel Ricciardo Hopes to Return From Baku With “Some Points” as His Future Still Remains Uncertain

RB’s second seat for 2025 remains unconfirmed, as Daniel Ricciardo’s future remains up in the air. The Aussie has been unable to make a solid case for retaining the seat, and time is running out for him to prove himself. With that in mind, Ricciardo wants to use the upcoming race in Baku to get back to his groove by scoring valuable points.

In an interview ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, the honey badger said, “I’m looking forward to Baku, it’s a proper track, and like any street circuit, you need to find the limits quickly.”

“I’m confident we can come away with some points…,” he added.

Ricciardo: “It’ll be a good challenge but I’m confident we can come away with some points. Well done Baku.” 2/2 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) September 10, 2024

Ricciardo also revealed that the Faenza-based team has worked hard to improve its performance in the final stretch of the season. It will be crucial for him to make use of these improvements, as his driving has not met the high standard he has set for himself.

Ricciardo, winner of the Azerbaijan GP in 2017, wants to leave the Caspian shores next weekend with a memorable points finish at the very least.

The Perth-born driver knows he must finish the season strongly, as failing to do so could lead Red Bull to seek a replacement. Liam Lawson is heavily linked to the team, and the 35-year-old can only keep his head down and perform. If he doesn’t, Lawson is likely to take his place.

The New Zealander joining RB has become a big possibility in recent weeks, but this scenario introduced another twist in Ricciardo’s career.

Can Ricciardo stay in F1 without RB?

Ricciardo’s return to RB in 2023 was a welcome change for him after a challenging two-year stint at McLaren, which had severely impacted his confidence. Red Bull’s sister team helped him regain his form, but his main goal was always to drive for the Milton Keynes-based squad again.

Although Ricciardo has not yet performed up to expectations for RB, he remains a potential choice for Red Bull due to Sergio Perez’s inconsistent performances, which have jeopardized Red Bull’s Constructors’ title defense.

Ricciardo was expected to replace Perez after the F1 summer break. However, external factors extended Perez’s stay. Despite criticism of his performances, Ricciardo might still have a chance to drive for Red Bull in the coming months.

Nonetheless, Ricciardo is not focused on the rumors; he is concentrating on his job, feeling no undue pressure. Scoring points remains his primary aim.