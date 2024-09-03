Daniel Ricciardo Isn’t Scared of the Unknown: “Treating It Like It Is Truly My Last Chance”

Daniel Ricciardo returned to F1 with RB in 2023 with one aim in mind: returning to Red Bull. He wanted to get back to his best in terms of form, but things haven’t quite gone his way since then. 2024 in particular, has been underwhelming, and even though he was in the talks to replace Sergio Perez at one point, Ricciardo is not scared of the unknown.

Ricciardo is 35 years old and knows that he won’t be around forever. While re-joining the Milton-Keynes-outfit again, would fulfil his wish of driving for a top team before retiring again, the Perth-born driver won’t take his time at its sister team for granted.

“I appreciate that I don’t know if I’ve got one year left, five years left, so I’m treating it like it is truly my last chance,” he said to Goodwood.com. “So I’m in a good place because I’m comfortable within myself and I’m comfortable with the approach I’m taking and going all in.”

NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT@danielricciardo’s handwritten motivation on his helmet this weekend pic.twitter.com/2lZx4oI6R3 — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) June 21, 2024

Ricciardo had a handful of ‘wow’ moments in 2024 so far, but none were convincing enough to force his way into Red Bull to replace a struggling Sergio Perez. Ricciardo himself admitted that he lacked the consistency.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has youngsters like Liam Lawson and F2 title contender Isack Hadjar on the sidelines. If Ricciardo cannot prove he is an asset to the Austrian outfit, he could be replaced by the newer guard. Nonetheless, he isn’t worried, and is “fully motivated & fully focused”.

Ricciardo: I can do it

Many F1 experts, including Jacques Villeneuve and Peter Windsor questioned Red Bull’s decision to keep Ricciardo at RB. However, the honey badger is not doubting his abilities.

He pointed out the good moments he has had this season, and insisted that results like P4 at the Miami Sprint were big enough to shut his critics up.

He said, “What I’m happy about is I’ve still got it, and it’s just up to me to show it more often. I think the ‘it factor’, when people question that, at least more than once I’ve been able to say, ‘Okay, I can do it’.”

Ricciardo is currently hoping to make it to 2025 as a driver with an F1 seat. If Red Bull decides to sack Perez, the Perth-born driver could be called upon by Red Bull, alongside Lawson.