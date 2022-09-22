“Daniel Ricciardo is aware of Project91”- NASCAR team owner welcomes 8 GP winning driver following McLaren exit

NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has floated the idea to bring international drivers like Daniel Ricciardo to the American racing scene.

Recently, McLaren confirmed that the team will be terminating their contract with Daniel Ricciardo. He will be replaced by 2021 F2 Champion, Oscar Piastri

Ricciardo’s contract with the British team was set till the end of the 2023 season. But McLaren has decided to part ways after the Aussie struggled to find his rhythm in the MCL36.

Ricciardo is McLaren’s latest Grand Prix winner. He broke McLarens 9yearlong wait for a race win by claiming a victory in the 2021 Italian GP. But this was also his only podium appearance while he raced with McLaren.

The Aussie has scored points in only 4 of the 16 races so far in the 2022 season. Daniel has only managed to outqualify his teammate Lando Norris on 2 occasions. He stands 14th in the driver’s standings with 9 points.

Hence McLaren decided to part ways with the Aussie. And this means Ricciardo’s future in F1 is uncertain at the moment.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/4T48cDiFN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2022

The only vacant seats in the 2023 grid are at Alpine, Williams and Haas. And neither of them suits Ricciardo’s ambitions to fight for wins.

The only other opportunity to continue in F1 would be to join a team as a reserve driver. But this option too looks unlikely as no team can afford a $15 Million wage bill for a reserve driver.

Hence a sabbatical for a season seems most likely. And Ricciardo has said he has considered taking a break from F1 too. But in such times, Ricciardo’s best chance to rejuvenate his racing career could come from across the pond!

Daniel Ricciardo could race in NASCAR

Daniel Ricciardo is most likely going to sit out for a season. And in the meanwhile, he will look to revamp his racing career and look for opportunities.

One of the most alluring job prospects for the Aussie has surfaced in the USA. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks had recently claimed that the team are open to bringing in the F1 star.

Marks is the owner of team Trackhouse racing. And he claimed that Ricciardo is aware of their ‘Project 91’ ambitions. But is still figuring out his situation of staying in F1.

Journalist Adam Stern reported Marks stating, “Daniel Ricciardo is aware of Project 91 and he knows that there’s interest on our side. But I think he’s figuring out what his F1 deal is.”

.@DanielRicciardo is “aware of Project 91 and he knows that there’s interest on our side, (but) I think he’s figuring out what his F1 deal is,” @JustinMarksTH said of possibly running the Australian in a NASCAR race with Trackhouse. pic.twitter.com/cAkna5cHoz — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 21, 2022

Project 91 is an initiative by Trackhouse that aims to bring international racing stars to the NASCAR Cup Series. Recently, 2007 F1 Champion Kimi Räikkönen became the first star to drive the No. 91 car at Watkins Glen.

Marks is keen on expanding the initiative and luring many motorsports athletes. He had even pitched the idea to NASCAR in order to ‘crossover’ F1 stars like Lewis Hamilton, Ricciardo, and others.

Kimi Raikkonen. Watkins Glen. PROJECT91. The Iceman returns. pic.twitter.com/4SSrQPjynQ — PROJECT91 (@THProject91) May 26, 2022

McLaren too had offered Ricciardo a chance to continue racing with their IndyCar team. But the Aussie declined the offer and is still keen on any opportunities in F1.

Ricciardo is a huge admirer of American racing and has stated his wish to race. However, he believes the move is too soon for him to move away from F1 as there is ‘unfinished business’ here. But we could see Ricciardo racing in NASCAR or IndyCar soon!

