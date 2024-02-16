Daniel Ricciardo Is In On the V-CARB Jokes, But Serious About One Thing

The latest trend taking over the F1 world is that of teams rebranding themselves following big-money sponsorship deals. Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) is the latest team to do so, albeit with fans not loving the name. The makeover gave way to fans on the internet making fun of the name. Daniel Ricciardo, being Daniel Ricciardo, recently joined the bandwagon, as he, too, joked about the V-CARB abbreviation.

“VCARB. Yeah. You’ve gotta get your vitamins and your carbohydrates.” – as quoted by The Athletic.

However, jokes weren’t the only thing on Ricciardo‘s mind, as he spoke about the more serious things about the team. He claimed that one of their goals was to not just be seen as a junior Red Bull team. The Australian driver added he feels there is a lot of room for the team to grow and develop.

However, whether it will be a quick process or a time-consuming one is still up for debate. Nonetheless, Ricciardo asserts others need to take V-CARB seriously.

Meanwhile, the team’s CEO, Peter Bayer, also addressed the fresh identity. He believes they must maintain their roots while also focusing on independence. It is crucial for the team to not forget the past contributions while forming a new identity with a new name and leadership.

Daniel Ricciardo comments aside, the V-CARB evolution continues to be on the rise

What was once almost an F1 training program for potential Red Bull drivers is now on track to become the ‘next big thing’ in the sport. While many previously looked at (formerly) AlphaTauri as a junior team of Red Bull, the transition to V-CARB now has them standing as a ‘sister team’ to them.

Per Bayer, the team is a “customer” of Red Bull and can only transfer a handful of components from Red Bull. Gearboxes, clutches, suspensions, and rear impact structures – this is all V-CARB can take from Red Bull, and the rest is all their own.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown previously raised questions about the teams’ relationship, calling for more parity in the sport. He claimed that teams with a deeper relationship share more resources, making it difficult for independent teams to compete.

However, Bayer asserts they only use “certain synergies.” According to him, collaborations only take place in areas such as marketing, communications, and sponsorship acquisitions.