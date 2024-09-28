Circuit of the Americas: Ticket Price, Headlining Artists and Other FAQs About 2024 United States GP

The Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) has been home to the US Grand Prix since 2012. After the three-week break following the Singapore GP, the racing action will resume in Austin, Texas at COTA for Round 19 of the 2024 season.

However, this time around, COTA is promising much more than just the spectacular racing action it is known to produce. Even those who don’t follow F1 religiously will have a reason to attend the US Grand Prix — performances from Sting and Eminem. But firstly, here’s a summary of the different packages that are available for booking this year.

The Split the Uprights Package

This package is perfect for football fans who want to catch the race but can’t attend the full weekend. There is access to the grounds on Friday and Sunday allowing fans to experience practice sessions on Friday and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

It Includes Friday and Sunday Grounds Pass and is priced at $289+.

The Shuttle Package

The Shuttle Package includes front-gate drop-off at COTA, so fans can skip the parking hassle. Shuttles are available from two locations in Austin: Downtown at Waterloo Park and Northeast Austin at Travis County Expo Center.

The price for the Waterloo Park shuttle is $48+ and the Travis County Expo Center shuttle is $30+.

The Flex Pass

The Flex Pass allows access to four premium grandstands for fans wanting to customize their experience and even lets them mix and match seating throughout the weekend.

Price: $750+

The Single-Day Tickets

This package is perfect for fans who have limited time and want to enjoy the action on any given day.

For Day 1 (Friday), this pass includes F1 practice, the sprint shootout, and a concert by Sting and is priced at $89+. The Saturday pass includes the sprint race, the main race qualifying, and a performance by Eminem and is priced at $179+. For Sunday, this pass includes the main event — the Grand Prix and is priced at $249+.

The Grounds Passes

Fans looking for flexibility can opt for a 3-day grounds pass. This allows general admission and the freedom to explore various vantage points throughout the race weekend and is priced at $389+

The Reserved Seats

This pass is for fans who want the best views as reserved seats are available in several prime spots around the track.

Turn 1 Grandstand: Starts at $1,250

This grandstand offers a spectacular view of the entire circuit from its 133-foot incline as it’s the highest point on the track and provides a glorious view of the start of the race where drivers are trying to make the most out of the tight left-hand corner.

Turn 4 Grandstand: Starts at $625

This is one of the newly covered grandstands and is located in one of the fastest sections of the track, where drivers go through a series of quick left and right turns known as the center Esses (S), and the fans sit close to the action.

Turn 15 Grandstand: Starts at $850

This Grandstand is situated in the stadium section of the circuit, where Turn 15 gives you a view of five of the track’s most challenging corners as the drivers hit their top speeds on the back straight before taking on Turn 12.

The Main Grandstand: Starts at $1,150

This grandstand is situated on the Main Straight, giving fans a perfect view of the start/finish line, pit lane, and team garages. Fans also have a great view of Turn 1, where drivers go up the steep incline toward the Big Red right-hander after crossing the start/finish line.

Performances by Sting and Eminem at the US Grand Prix

Sting, a 17-time Grammy-winning artist and a founding member of The Police, will be performing on the ‘Germania Insurance Super Stage’ at COTA on Friday, October 18. Eminem will also be performing there on Saturday, October 19.

For those interested in the concert, they can add the tickets with the Grand Prix tickets at the time of checkout for the payment. Meanwhile, fans can also book their stay in Austin along with the various Grand Prix packages at one of the following four premium locations (all booking prices mentioned below are for a single person).

Booking for ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ costs $3,580

Booking for ‘JW Marriott’ costs $3,855

Booking for ‘Origin Hotel Austin’ costs $2,350

Booking for ‘The AC University’ costs $4,775

Parking and Camping options are also available during the US Grand Prix weekend

The US Grand Prix will offer several parking options for the weekend. Lot F (starts at $315 for full 3-day Parking) and Lot G (starts at $275 for full 3-day Parking) are on-site parking spaces, providing convenient access to Turns 12-19.

For off-site parking, there are one-day and two-day Park-n-Ride options available for the weekend in Lot Q. The Price for the Saturday/Sunday slot starts at $160, and the price for the Friday slot starts at $40. For those opting for the ‘Shuttle Package’, the drop-off is at Lot L in COTA.

In addition to parking, there are camping options available in Lot N starting from $875.