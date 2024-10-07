Daniel Ricciardo Joins Friends on a Dirt Biking Adventure After Sudden F1 Exit

Beyond his passion for F1 cars, Daniel Ricciardo has a love for two-wheelers, as seen in his dirt bike adventures. Earlier this year, he went full throttle on a dirt bike at a track in Australia and even participated in a rally. Now, with his F1 season over, Ricciardo wasted no time getting back to it— this time in California.

Retired pro-motocross rider Adam Cianciarulo recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring Daniel Ricciardo. Along with their friends Jade Macalpine and Corey Wilson, the group embarked on an eight-hour ride around California.

While F1 action returns to Austin in two weeks, that’s not the reason Ricciardo is in California. He likely traveled to the U.S. to unwind and enjoy his favorite activities after heartbreakingly losing his F1 seat following the Singapore GP last month.

RB (Red Bull’s sister team) parted ways with the Honey Badger, replacing him with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner wanted to keep Ricciardo in the F1 paddock in an ambassadorial role, but Ricciardo rejected it.

Horner kept the door open for Ricciardo’s return to the sport, despite multiple experts, including Tim Hauraney, declaring that the 35-year-old raced his last race in Singapore.

As for Ricciardo himself, he getting back to living his best life away from F1, redoing something he did in January earlier this year.

On Instagram, he shared a video of himself ‘letting the dawgs out’ while riding an off-road motorcycle commonly used in motocross. He expressed his love for childhood memories and his passion for bikes, even referring to himself as a ‘sick dawg’ before taking a lap around the dirt track, playfully imitating a dog by saying, ‘Arf! Arf!’