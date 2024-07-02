Daniel Ricciardo Looks Back at Racing Career Amid Dwindling Hopes of Retaining His VCARB Seat

Daniel Ricciardo arrived at the Red Bull Ring last week for the 2024 Austrian GP on the cusp of an incredible milestone. Commemorating his achievement, the Honey Badger took a walk down memory lane chronicling his racing career.

The Grand Prix weekend in the Styrian hills marked Ricciardo’s 250th race start in Formula 1. Since his debut at the 2011 Australian GP, the #3 driver has gone on to win eight races, stood on the podium countless times, and has driven for teams like Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren.

In a video uploaded by Ricciardo on his official YouTube channel, he can be seen looking back at his illustrious career. He spoke about the dream he had to drive at the Red Bull Ring and the “blood, sweat, and tears” that went into making that a possibility multiple times over.

As the lights went out on Sunday for the Grand Prix, his team can be seen cheering in the garage and pitlane, as he embarked on his 250th F1 race. After the race, he was surprised by the entire Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) crew with a heartwarming celebratory cake.

And there was another good reason to celebrate as well as Ricciardo scored two crucial points for the team in the Constructors’ Championship battle. However, it could also be the last time we see the #3 driver lighting the tarmac of the Red Bull Ring on fire.

Is Daniel Ricciardo on his way to being sacked by Red Bull?

Ricciardo has failed to live up to expectations on his return to the Red Bull family. He was drafted in mid-season last year to be assessed as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez at the main Red Bull team.

However, his performances so far have not instilled that confidence in the Red Bull hierarchy. As a result, Perez has been retained on a further two-year extension deal.

Team advisor Helmut Marko has now suggested a possible situation where the team will axe the Australian. Marko explained that VCARB was designed to groom young drivers, and in the process, hinted that the team may decide to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson.

Is Daniel Ricciardo’s future in #F1 coming to an end unless his performance significantly improves? pic.twitter.com/Q963etm38q — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) June 28, 2024

Marko was quoted as explaining, “This is a junior team. The plan with Ricciardo was for him to regain his old form and possibly make a comeback at Red Bull. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened so far.”

That being said, paddock chatter suggests that Ricciardo will not be sacked mid-season. Rather, the team is eager to give him time till the end of the season to possibly improve his performances and change their minds.