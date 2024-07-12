Daniel Ricciardo Reveals Conundrum on Being Max Verstappen’s Teammate

Daniel Ricciardo was the main driver at Red Bull after Sebastian Vettel left in 2015, but that didn’t last long. A young Max Verstappen charged into the other Red Bull seat the following year and quickly became the most exciting talent in F1. Verstappen stole the spotlight and with chances of them partnering up again in 2025, Ricciardo looks back on when the Dutchman first arrived.

“There was a part of me that knew, when Max came in, life was probably about to get a little bit harder,” said Ricciardo in the issue of the Red Bull Bulletin that celebrates 20 years of the team.

Ricciardo, however, was full of praise and left in awe of Verstappen’s abilities. He had a tough time as his teammate but was happy to see Verstappen become one of the best on the grid. Explaining his relationship with Verstappen between 2016-2018, Ricciardo said, “I definitely don’t wish it went any differently. The three years we were together, it was a good, hard rivalry.”

Ricciardo left Red Bull at the end of 2018 to join Renault, and then McLaren two years later. After a couple of nightmarish seasons in Woking, the Aussie returned to Milton-Keynes as a reserve driver in 2023 and is now rumored to be considered for a Red Bull seat.

Verstappen’s current teammate Sergio Perez continues to struggle. Which is why Ricciardo’s name has come up in a list of suitors tipped to replace him. On the other hand, Red Bull’s development driver Liam Lawson tested the RB20 in Silverstone on Thursday. And its result could determine Ricciardo’s future.

Verstappen and Ricciardo reuniting would certainly give the latter a chance to fight at the front once again. Internal dynamics, too, are also expected to be stable.

Verstappen’s good relationship with Ricciardo

Verstappen and Ricciardo shared a healthy relationship off the track. In fact, the Dutchman arguably had more fun with Ricciardo than any other teammate he has had since then.

It has been six years since they were together, but Verstappen hasn’t forgotten the bond. “I mean, I never actually wanted him to leave! No, I mean, all of these things… We know that we get on very well,” the 26-year-old said as per Formula1.com.

The chances of Ricciardo getting to Red Bull and reigniting his friendship with Verstappen, however, depend on what Lawson does.

If the New Zealander does a satisfactory job, Perez may lose his seat and Ricciardo would be the one to head to Milton-Keynes. However, if Lawson puts in an extraordinary shift, the talented 22-year-old could head to Red Bull straight away, with Ricciardo continuing at V-CARB.