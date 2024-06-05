mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Rings Crisis Bells Over His 2024 Performances: “…Starting to Bother Me a Bit”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

The 2024 F1 season has not gone to plan so far for Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) driver Daniel Ricciardo. The #3 driver was given a second lease of life to his F1 career by Red Bull mid-season last year. However, he has failed to really impress or outshine his teammate Yuki Tsunoda so far.

Ricciardo has failed to outscore Tsunoda in the opening eight rounds of the championship. While the Honey Badger languishes with just five points to his name this season, the young Japanese driver has broken into the top 10 of the driver’s standings with 19 points to his name so far.

When asked about his future in the sport, Ricciardo explained he had other priorities. Formule1.nl quoted him as saying, “I’m just dissatisfied with the differences [with Tsunoda ] and that’s starting to bother me a bit. They [V-CARB] know I can do it. It just turns out to be difficult to perform every week this year. That’s what I want to focus on now.”

The #3 driver has been struggling for form ever since his move to McLaren. The Woking-based team sacked Ricciardo at the end of the 2022 season. But mid-way through the 2023 season, Red Bull sacked Nyck de Vries and drafted the Australian into their sister team.

The move was dubbed as an audition for the Honey Badger. This is because since Sergio Perez suffered a drastic mid-season drop in form last year, Ricciardo was being assessed as a potential replacement for the #11 driver.

Have Red Bull shut the doors on Daniel Ricciardo with Sergio Perez’s extension?

For all intents and purposes, Ricciardo’s stint with V-CARB was for the limited purpose of seeing whether he deserved that second Red Bull seat. However, the Milton-Keynes-based team recently announced that they had decided to re-sign Perez on a two-year deal.

This has all but erased a long-term future for Ricciardo with Red Bull. Naturally, questions have been raised about his future in the sport altogether. With no real options for the Australian elsewhere on the grid, and the likes of Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for a full-time seat next year, the 34-year-old could be dropped by Red Bull and V-CARB.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

