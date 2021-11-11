F1

“Daniel Ricciardo should not be blamed”: Ferrari boss says the McLaren driver is not at fault for his team’s points deficit in the Constructors’ standings

"Daniel Ricciardo should not be blamed": Ferrari boss says the McLaren driver is not at fault for his team's points deficit in the Constructors' standings
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Was David Warner Out: Discussions aplenty as David Warner is adjudged caught behind during semi-final match vs Pakistan
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Daniel Ricciardo should not be blamed": Ferrari boss says the McLaren driver is not at fault for his team's points deficit in the Constructors' standings
“Daniel Ricciardo should not be blamed”: Ferrari boss says the McLaren driver is not at fault for his team’s points deficit in the Constructors’ standings

Mattia Binotto says that blaming Daniel Ricciardo for McLaren’s points deficit in the Championship would…