“I think it’s going to be very tight”– Charles Leclerc thinks fight for P3 between McLaren and Ferrari will be decided b

Charles Leclerc thinks the difference brought by mistakes will decide the fight between Mclaren and Ferrari for P3 in the standings.

After Red Bull and Mercedes battle for the championship, McLaren and Ferrari’s duel for the P3 in constructors’ standing is the most talked about thing in the 2021 F1 season.

With Ferrari overtaking McLaren last week in the standings, the Woking-based team hasn’t quit the fight. Nor Ferarri has gone complacent and think the 13.5 points is not solid enough.

Charles Leclerc, who is an influential figure in this contest, thinks that the fight’s verdict will be decided upon the mistakes made by both teams.

“I think it’s going to be very tight,” Leclerc told media. “It’s going to be up to which team is going to make the least mistakes because we are very, very closely matched.”

“There might be races where we are a bit in front and some others where they are a bit in front. But I don’t think this will make the difference.”

“I think the one who will do the less big mistakes will win. I think Mexico has been a good example of this. We’ve taken a big opportunity with both of the Mclarens quite far behind.”

“We managed to gain quite a bit of points, which I think is an important time for the third place in the championship.”

Carlos Sainz plays down strengths of Ferrari

Meanwhile, Leclerc’s partner Carlos Sainz thinks McLaren is still deadly. He asserts that his former team had some bad luck in between, like Daniel Ricciardo’s spin in Mexico. But he believes it is still going to be tight for the next four races.

“I think it’s going to be super tight to the end, mainly because you get an example of Mexico, in Turn 1, Daniel was ahead of us and that’s a fact,” said Sainz.

“McLaren is in the mix every weekend. Then obviously, he had the crash, but up until Turn 1, there was a McLaren in front of the two Ferraris.”

“They have their strengths. They have very good starts, a car that is very good in high-speed corners. As soon as we go to tracks that are more favourable to them, then it’s going to be tricky to beat them.”

