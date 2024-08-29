Daniel Ricciardo Warns About Max Verstappen’s Competitive Edge – “See How He Responds”

Max Verstappen has developed “simply lovely” as an endearing catchphrase which he often uses after winning a race. However, it’s been a while since he got a chance to do it. To add insult to injury, Lando Norris used the catchphrase after piling on a 22-second win over the Dutchman at his home Grand Prix. That, as per Daniel Ricciardo, would not have gone well with Verstappen.

Ricciardo is one of the few drivers who has the experience of sharing the garage with both Verstappen and Norris. Owing to this experience of driving with and against both these drivers, the Aussie knows them very well. That is the reason why he knows that Norris is growing in confidence with each passing race.

His “simply lovely” comment in Zandvoort is a testament to the growing confidence, as per Ricciardo. However, the Aussie also believes that the comment will not have sat well with the three-time champion.

Speaking at the Italian GP press conference, he said, “I’ve had the pleasure of being teammates with both of them. They both are obviously supremely talented. Lando, I think his confidence is growing the longer he spends time in the sport and the more success he has. Very confident to throw out a ‘simply lovely’ after the race.”

Ricciardo added, “As much as they’re friends, I know how competitive Max is. He would not have taken that very nicely or too well, so we’ll see how he responds this weekend.”

Verstappen is already making the most of his racecraft to squeeze out podium finishes out of nowhere. The RB20 is struggling under braking and understeering is further costing him some crucial tenths against McLaren. However, the Dutchman made the most of it to land on the first row in qualifying and later retain the position in the race at Zandvoort.

There aren’t too high expectations of seeing a significant improvement in the car at Monza. Moreover, McLaren might further pull ahead with the upgrade package lined up for the Italian race. Therefore, Verstappen has no choice but to rely once again on his ability.