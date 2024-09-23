“Daniel Ricciardo, Your Dad Sends You a Hug”: Kym Illman Recalls Special Moment With the Honey Badger

Back in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo added to his race-winning tally at the Italian GP. Despite struggling with the MCL35M, the then-McLaren man drove a faultless race in Monza to lead a 1-2. Soon after the celebrations, Ricciardo’s father asked F1 veteran photographer Kym Illman to pass on a hug to his son. After an emotional Singapore GP for the Honey Badger, the Aussie photographer recalled this incident.

In his latest YouTube video, Illman revealed, “I remember vividly in Monza I’d spoken to his dad after he’d won the race and his dad said give Daniel a hug from me and I said oh Daniel your dad sends you a hug and he came back up the stairs and gave me a hug which I thought was lovely at the time.”

Danny Ric ❤️ An emotional Daniel Ricciardo speaks after the #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/53hD09HZ4z — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2024

Illman also revealed he got a hug from Ricciardo in Singapore as well as he was leaving the VCARB hospitality area. The Australian was among the last ones to leave the paddock as it was an emotional day for him.

Despite finishing 18th, he was voted the ‘Driver of the Day’ as the entire F1 fanbase knows the open secret. As per multiple reports, the Singapore GP is perhaps the Australian’s last race in F1.

This is exactly why he stayed in the cockpit for a little longer to soak in the feeling and reel in the emotions. Liam Lawson is expected to replace him for the upcoming United States GP in three weeks. VCARB may announce the change in due course.

The decision to replace the struggling 35-year-old is stemming from his inability to score points which VCARB needs to fend off Haas’ challenge. Lawson will drive for the rest of the season with some burden of expectations.