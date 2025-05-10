Hateful Messages Against Charles Leclerc’s Girlfriend Alexandra by ‘Jealous Females’ Called Out by F1 Photographer

Girlfriends of F1 drivers gain massive popularity once their relationships go public. Social media followings, endorsement deals, and consequently, money often follow—especially for those who weren’t prominent celebrities or models beforehand, like Charles Leclerc’s partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

However, there is a dark side to this, something Kym Illman recently highlighted.

The veteran photojournalist, who feels that F1 as a whole has witnessed a boom because of the amount of money being pumped in, acknowledged that while being the girlfriends of F1 drivers may have contributed to their rise in popularity, it shouldn’t matter at the end of the day. “If its good for the guys, surely it’s good for the girls,” he said on YouTube.

Illman understands why they cash in and take advantage of the success tasted tasted by their partners in the sport, but simply cannot fathom the hate they receive on social media.

“There are haters and they are plenty of them. Mostly jealous females. Some of their comments, savage. And some of their claims, ridiculous,” the Aussie added.

“There are certainly a small section of haters who see Kika [Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend] or Alexandra effectively ruining their chances of becoming Pierre or Charles’ girlfriend, or even wives. And they wage all out attacks on then.”

“It is a sad byproduct of their fame,” he concluded.

Illman mentioned Kika and Saint Mleux because they are two of the most popular WAGs in the paddock. Saint Mleux, in particular, has over two million followers on Instagram—more than some F1 drivers.

Over the months, there have been various attempts to tarnish Saint Mleux’s image. Some involve petty comments under her or Leclerc’s social media posts, while others have escalated into full-blown scandals and controversies. For instance, in 2024, an anonymous account accused her of mistreating their dog, Leo, who had become a favorite among the F1 community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Leclerc and Saint Mleux denied the accusation, but abuse continued to be hurled at her for several weeks until the rumors eventually died down. In addition, she has faced body-shaming, with several social media accounts claiming she underwent cosmetic procedures to enhance her appearance—once again, baseless allegations.

Kika Cerqueira Gomes has also been the target of online hate. Last year, she went public to call out an account created specifically to “expose” her. “I hope that, one day, you find peace and fulfillment that doesn’t come from trying to hurt others,” Gomes wrote on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

That said, as Illman pointed out, this is just one part of the darker side of the internet.

There are still hordes of followers who adore Saint Mleux, Gomes, and the other WAGs in the paddock, regularly leaving supportive comments under their posts. More of that—and a little less hate—please?