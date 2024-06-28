Daniel Ricciardo’s Daring 4-Word Remark Was Merely an Unexpected Fluke

Daniel Ricciardo‘s plans of getting back to Red Bull to finish his career have been derailed by a woeful start to the 2024 season. He has improved in recent races but was thoroughly underwhelming in some tracks where he dominated in the past, including the Monaco Street Circuit. After the race in the principality, he wrote a motivational message for himself on his helmet. While it could be perceived as a statement to people who want him out of his seat, Ricciardo reveals something completely different.

Ricciardo wrote “Not without a fight” on his helmet after the Monaco GP, where he finished 12th. However, it wasn’t because his seat was under threat, and it wasn’t a message to Red Bull/V-CARB that he was not going to let go of his seat easily.

Daniel wrote the “Not without a fight” message on his helmet after the Monaco race, but went forgotten because he’d used a special helmet in Canada “I back myself. And if I keep leaving it all on the table, we’ll be okay.”#AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/6CoXrjyBkB — meredith (@mereeedithh) June 27, 2024

“It was just something I wrote,” said Ricciardo in an interview. “This is just a memory for me. I don’t know sometimes I like some little personal messages to myself, and I think that’s it.”

After Monaco, Ricciardo’s form certainly took a turn for the good. He got an eighth-place finish at the next race weekend in Canada, earning four valuable points for himself and his team V-CARB.

However, the fact that Ricciardo even had to write a ‘personal message’ for himself, shows how much pressure he is under to save his career.

Daniel Ricciardo is under a lot of pressure

Ricciardo started 2024 hoping it would be his redemption year after two woeful seasons with McLaren in 2021 and 2022. However, things haven’t gone his way. In the first few races (until China), his teammate Yuki Tsunoda comprehensively outperformed him.

While it did secure Tsunoda’s future with the Faenza-based outfit, Ricciardo’s 2025 remains up in the air. Users on X noticed how Ricciardo is putting in so much effort driving for a midfield team. This shows the amount of pressure he finds himself under.

I have never seen a reserve driver putting some much pressure for a race seat. Is that a Drive to Survive and Social Media effect? Go Liam Lawson. — Max_Flashheart (@CMDR_Benkai) June 21, 2024

With Liam Lawson, a Red Bull junior, patiently waiting on the sidelines, Ricciardo knows he has to step up. Or else, Lawson will replace him in 2025, or perhaps even sooner going by Red Bull’s habit of swapping drivers midway into a campaign.