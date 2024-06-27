mobile app bar

F1 Journalist Pinpoints When RB Will Announce Liam Lawson as Daniel Ricciardo’s Replacement

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts and IMAGO / Action Plus

There’s only one seat up for grabs in the Red Bull’s extended family. However, there’s a lot of speculation on the one remaining seat at V-CARB. Daniel Ricciardo is currently occupying it but he’s not making the most of it. Based on his subpar performances and Helmut Marko’s recent comments, many believe the seat will eventually go to the next in line Liam Lawson. Now, reputed F1 journalist Jow Saward has put a timeline on the rumored switch.

Firstly, the Red Bull advisor put some faith in Lawson’s chances of securing the seat by confessing that V-CARB is a junior team. Marko revealed the shareholders need young drivers in the junior team. He also added the 22-year-old fits the criteria perfectly. Based on this statement, many predicted he would be driving for the team in 2025.

However, Saward has reduced Ricciardo’s time in the circus significantly. His recent tweet suggests the Australian only has four races to go. He believes V-CARB will replace him with Lawson right before the summer break begins. He tweeted, “So, Lawson will be in for Ricciardo at some point. I’d guess the end of July…”

Although there are a lot of conflicting suggestions in the F1 rumor mill at the moment. A Red Bull insider claims the eight-time Grand Prix winner will be part of the team for the foreseeable future.

These claims are also substantiated by team boss Christian Horner’s claim that the team is not in a hurry to decide. Also, V-CARB’s CEO Peter Bayer has highlighted what the 34-year-old brings to the table.

CEO reveals how Daniel Ricciardo is an invaluable member of the VCARB team

Despite his poor run of form in recent years, Daniel Ricciardo is still an asset to the teams on the grid. Having been part of the circus since 2011, the Australian has experienced three regulation changes. This over-a-decade-long experience in Formula 1 makes him extremely valuable. The V-CARB CEO highlighted exactly that while discussing Ricciardo’s form.

Bayer highlighted how his feedback and expertise help the team make informed decisions regarding the car. He also revealed that valuable feedback helps Yuki Tsunoda as well which makes the team better holistically.

As quoted on X, he said, “He [Daniel Ricciardo] has been helping us to find weakness in the car, especially with setup – relation between aero and technical balance. Ultimately Yuki is actually benefitting from that.”

Ultimately the decision to put Ricciardo in an AlphaTauri (now V-CARB) seat won’t serve its purpose. He was given an opportunity but he couldn’t convince the decision-makers to promote him to Red Bull. However, the Aussie is helping the Faenza outfit prove their independence from the Austrian outfit and showcase their individuality.

V-CARB wants to be a self-sufficient team, operationally and financially which is also how Ricciardo contributes to the team. This is also why replacing him will surely put a dent in these desires.

