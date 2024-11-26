Data From Pierre Gasly’s Car Shows That He Went So Fast That His Engine Blew Out in Las Vegas

After securing his first podium of 2024 in Brazil, Pierre Gasly followed it up with a brilliant qualifying in Las Vegas. Starting from P3, the Frenchman had hopes of securing another good result, if not a top-three finish. Unfortunately, the optimism was short-lived.

Gasly was forced to retire on lap 16 after plumes of smoke started billowing from the back of his car — a rather unfortunate engine failure. Just a lap before, Alpine ignored Gasly’s messages when he complained of a loss of power. They found nothing wrong with the data and urged him to keep pushing.

A detailed analysis after the race revealed why Gasly had to box and settle for a DNF thereafter. Formula Data Analysis, an account on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted that Gasly’s top speed reached 224 mph while in the slipstream of Yuki Tsunoda using DRS. As a result, the A524 reached a staggering 12,937 revolutions per minute (rpm) in eighth gear.

This, coupled with the short final gear on the Alpine, pushed the power unit beyond its limit, causing it to give out. The fact that he was in the hot dirty air of Tsunoda’s VCARB01, didn’t help.

Unbelievable: the slipstream made Gasly’s Alpine self-destruct! (Not his fault) ⚫️Lap 13 (Reference)

Lap 14 (Failure) He got a strong tow from TSU, reaching 361km/h under DRS: the engine reached 12937rpm in 8th gear, then exploded! (Speed dropping, no power afterward) The… pic.twitter.com/pSIL24Wwmp — Formula Data Analysis (@FDataAnalysis) November 25, 2024

Overall, it was a disappointing night for Gasly and Alpine, who were looking to solidify their hold on P6 in the Constructors’ standings. Even the 28-year-old’s teammate Esteban Ocon had a weekend to forget, finishing P17, a lap down.

Alpine could take another hit in Qatar

Engine failures mid-race have become increasingly rare in F1, which underscores the challenges Alpine has faced with its Renault power units in recent years. The team has already decided to move on, signing a new deal with Mercedes to become a customer team starting in 2026.

The extent of the damage to Gasly’s power unit remains unclear. He may require a new Internal Combustion Engine, a new Energy Store, or both. Unfortunately, any of these scenarios would result in a grid penalty at the next race in Qatar.

Pierre Gasly has engine problems and has retired from the race.#LasVegasGP @AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/vHC0GHnhfR — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024

The timing of this setback couldn’t be worse for Alpine, as the team is locked in a tight battle for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship, competing against Haas and Red Bull’s sister team, RB.

Gasly’s retirement in Vegas dropped Alpine to seventh in the standings, trailing Haas by just one point. With only two races remaining, Alpine will need strong performances from both its drivers to reclaim sixth place in the standings.