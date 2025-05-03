WAG Watch 2025 Miami GP: Alexandra Saint Mleux Walks With Charles Leclerc While Melissa Jimenez Ends Long Absence

Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and dachshund in the paddock, Grand Prix of Miami | Credits: IMAGO / kolbert-press

Few races on the F1 calendar match the spectacle of the Miami Grand Prix. It oozes glamor, with familiar faces spotted at every corner of the paddock—making it a weekend where nearly every F1 WAG makes an appearance. No one seems to want to miss out on the fun.

Typically, drivers’ partners are seen walking hand in hand with them on race day—the highlight of the weekend. But Miami has been an anomaly, with many of them also turning up at the International Autodrome on practice and qualifying days. Among them was fan-favorite Alexandra Saint Mleux, Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, who also brought along their dog, Leo.

Saint Mleux sported a casual yet eye-catching look on Friday—arguably one of the most striking of the day. She wore a Meshki Hansen blue oversized shirt worth $96, paired with matching Hansen wide-leg pants, also priced at $96. She completed the outfit with a Coperni Ostrich Skin Effect shoulder bag valued at $950.

However, the most expensive part of her ensemble was her Van Cleef & Arpels pendant, which cost over $10,000.

This was Saint Mleux’s second consecutive race appearance, following her attendance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago, which marked her return to the paddock after a lengthy absence. Another rarely seen face in the F1 world was Melissa Jimenez—Fernando Alonso’s girlfriend—who hasn’t been spotted alongside the Spaniard at races for quite some time.

Jimenez, a Spanish journalist, was seen with Alonso congratulating new father Max Verstappen, whose partner, Kelly Piquet, gave birth to their daughter Lily on Thursday.

Aside from that, several familiar WAGs were also spotted in the paddock, including Liam Lawson’s girlfriend Hannah St. John, Alex Albon’s partner Lily Muni He—who attends races almost every weekend—and Kika Cerqueira Gomes, Pierre Gasly’s flame.

Among them, Gomes’ arrival drew particular attention, as Gasly—standing next to her—was holding a can labeled Secret Stuff, which piqued curiosity.

Lily, meanwhile, carried a fascinating bag shaped like a pigeon, turning quite a few heads in the paddock. “What’s with the pigeon in her hand!!??” a fan wrote in an Instagram comment under @f1gossippoffical’s post.

A myriad of fun and stylish outfits from some of F1’s most fashionable WAGs.