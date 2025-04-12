David Coulthard Was ‘Happy’ Despite Max Verstappen Destroying Him by 5 Seconds in Same Car

Driving an F1 car is so much tougher than it appears to be. The physical demand test the human body’s limits at every step, which is why all drivers undergo a strict training regimen, especially for their neck and core, to ensure that their body can withstand the sheer g-forces at 200 mph.

David Coulthard once gave a practical demonstration of how F1 drivers at their peak can easily outperform other laymen, including retired drivers like himself. In an old clip posted on social media platform Instagram by @trackmonstr, Coulthard is seen talking with the late Eddie Jordan.

The Briton narrated an anecdote about driving the same car as Max Verstappen at Imola for filming a few years go. “I did a filming for a documentary where I jumped in one of the V8 Formula 1 cars and did a single flying lap at Imola and Max jumped in and did a single flying lap,” he said.

It was a V8-era Red Bull car that Verstappen and Coulthard drove around the circuit. Unsurprisingly, the Dutchman was significantly quicker—exactly five seconds faster than Coulthard. However, Coulthard explained why that was the case.

Firstly, he said he was “happy” to be within five seconds of Verstappen. Given that he was 51 years old at the time, it was only natural that his reflexes and physical abilities had declined with age. There was no way he could match the pace of Verstappen, who was in his mid-20s.

Moreover, he hadn’t driven around Imola in 15 years, so the lack of familiarity also contributed to his slower pace. Coulthard admitted that his limited physical training had a significant impact on his performance. Naturally, Verstappen had been regularly training his neck and core throughout the F1 season to keep his body in peak condition for racing.

He further explained how such a training regimen is absolutely crucial for F1 drivers to perform at their best.

Why is neck training important in F1?

F1 drivers experience G-forces ranging from 2Gs to over 13Gs during a race. In the event of crashes or collisions, these forces can spike to over 30 or even 50Gs. To withstand such intense forces and avoid injuries to their neck or core, drivers undergo rigorous training focused on strengthening their neck and abdominal muscles.

Most of this training takes place during the pre-season, with occasional sessions continuing throughout the racing calendar. Coulthard emphasized that without such intensive preparation, drivers might struggle to complete the full Grand Prix distance of 305 km over two hours—their bodies could start giving up after just 10 laps.

Age is certainly a factor in physical endurance, as drivers beyond the age of 35 or 40 often experience a decline in their ability to withstand such extreme forces.

That said, drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have done a tremendous job maintaining their physical strength and enduring the demands of an F1 car well into their 40s.

At 40 and 43 respectively, Hamilton and Alonso show no signs of slowing down or retiring anytime soon, proving they’re still capable of competing at the highest level.