Ferrari Boss Claims Charles Leclerc Has Given Him “The Best Day” of His Life

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna was present among the thousands of Tifosi to witness Charles Leclerc’s masterful drive at Monza, which saw him win his second Italian Grand Prix. Moreover, in a conversation with Ted Kravitz, Vigna revealed it was the best day of his life.

The Sky Sports journalist went through the Ferrari crew celebrating to get a word from the CEO. In his segment for Sky F1, Ted’s Notebook, he said, “I can only tell this is one of the best day of my life, really, it’s three years I’m working in this fantastic company, exactly today, this is the best gift I could get, great teamwork, let’s enjoy.”

Magical moments at Monza ✨ Here’s the moment Charles Leclerc added to his home win in Monaco, with another for Ferrari in Italy #F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/d8lWa6o3h2 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2024

Every Ferrari fan can relate to the CEO as the Italian team has won on home soil after five long years with the last win coming back in 2019. It was none other than Leclerc, who stood on the top step of the podium in his first year with the team, and he re-lived the joy of that day on Sunday. No wonder the Monegasque is loved so much in Italy.

However, Leclerc and Ferrari pulled off this victory against the odds. In Monza, Ferrari faced a much more difficult challenge relative to their Monaco GP win. Moreover, the Italian outfit faced a slump since the Monaco triumph and fell back in the pecking order as their upgrades did not work as expected.

For the Italy weekend, the team back in Maranello introduced major upgrades and those seem to have worked well. Now, this win has restored Ferrari‘s confidence and they may look to bring the SF-24’s development back on track for the rest of the season and may achieve further high points.

Ferrari honchos share their excitement after Leclerc’s Italian GP win

Leclerc’s Monza win seems to have brought a sense of relief to Ferrari’s garage, and the Italian company’s chairman knows it well. This feeling was highlighted when John Elkann shared a message with the team and Tifosi after the win.

He said, “Winning on home turf in Monza is a unique feeling, this win is for all of our fans who always support us and gave Charles that extra push over the line, congratulations to the whole team for their efforts making this Ferrari win possible.”

The team principal, Frederic Vasseur also expressed his satisfaction about how well both of his drivers drove. He said,

“It was a pretty well managed by the two guys [Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz], and at the end of the day they were able to achieve the target lap time each lap and very consistently.”

The Italian outfit needs to build on this momentum and continue developing, hoping that this Italian GP performance wasn’t track-specific. With just a 39-point gap to the top, they could become the dark horses in the constructors’ championship toward the end of the season.