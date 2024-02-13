Fernando Alonso Prepares to Steal Lewis Hamilton’s Diet Plan to Prolong F1 Stay for 8 More Years

Fernando Alonso is reigning supreme in Formula 1 even at 42 years of age. The Aston Martin driver defied the old age doubters to stay strong in 2023 and claimed eight podiums. As he prepares to go for more, the latest revelations say Alonso might be racing till he is 50 years old. But for that, he would only have one option, and that is to steal Lewis Hamilton’s diet.

Speaking about this, Alonso said in a report published by Motorsport, “There are many things that they know in terms of explaining better, that it changes maybe more into a plant-based diet. Maybe not completely strict, but into that route, to try to find a little bit more energy from the food that you eat, and a little bit more from your reserve as well in your body, and try to have more endurance from there.”

The Spanish driver wished to shift to a more plant-based diet after his recent annual medical check-up. Following this, he said that the change in diet may prolong his racing career. In the test, the doctors found Alonso to be improving in terms of health rather than the usual decline that’s usually seen in people of his age.

The tests also showed how multiple tests that doctors carried out on Alonso‘s body showed different results. While the first one showed his body’s cardio performance, the second showed the fat and muscle data, while other tests showed the overall performances of his body in the last five to six years.

After taking everything into account, Alonso decided to move slightly to Hamilton’s way of a plant-based diet. Aston Martin are reportedly appointing a nutritionist for the team, who will come in handy in such cases. Notably, Hamilton has already proven how the change of diet has been monumental for him.

Lewis Hamilton and his plant-based diet

Lewis Hamilton has been a long-time advocate of a plant-based diet. Along with advocating for the change, Hamilton also revealed that the new diet provided him with more energy and helped his overall fitness.

He also explained how he wakes up to feel better with clearer and fresher thoughts. Apart from this, the seven-time world champion added that his recovery has been quicker than before. Even his sleep is better, has fewer allergies, and his skin has cleared up.

Hamilton, in The Game Changer show on Netflix also propagated the same vegan diet idea. The show is about renowned people such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Novak Djokovic, and Chris Paul who made it big in their own fields following the same diet.

The #44 driver got into the plant-based diet so much that he even changed his pet Roscoe‘s diet too. He revealed that Roscoe also found numerous health benefits after he switched his diet.