David Croft Needs More Than Canada Defeat for Red Bull to be Convinced About Potential Title Race

After two years of dominance, Red Bull is showing signs of faltering, with star driver Max Verstappen losing two of the last three races. It gives rise to expectations that a Championship battle involving Ferrari and McLaren is on the cards, which will grow tenfold if Red Bull fails to win this weekend’s Canadian GP. F1 expert David Croft, however, wants to wait before making any huge predictions.

While speaking on the most recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Croft explained how he expects Verstappen and Red Bull to struggle in Canada this weekend because of the resurfaced track which features a lot more kerbs that do not suit the RB20. He then added,

“If Red Bull doesn’t succeed in Spain, then we know that we have got a massive fight on our hands because that is the real benchmark“.

Croft feels that the ‘traditional’ layout of the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona (Spain) will test the real RB20. It should play to the Austrian team’s advantage, making Verstappen the favorite to win the race. Thereafter, since most of the European circuits have similar features, Red Bull will be looking to rack up as many wins as possible in this leg.

However, if Ferrari and McLaren can put up a fight against Verstappen and Red Bull at such venues, then, as Croft pointed out, fans may get to witness a much more competitive title race. From the races that have taken place in 2024 so far, the results seem to be more ‘track oriented’.

Which circuits are likely to favor Max Verstappen and Red Bull?

To retain the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, Verstappen and Red Bull will have to be at the top of their game in the circuits that suit them. Because McLaren and Ferrari have made strides over the winter break, they will be the favorites in the other tracks.

Monaco already displayed the RB20’s weaknesses in front of the whole world. Moving ahead into the season, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Las Vegas (all street circuits) are expected to favor Red Bull’s rivals more.

For now, however, Verstappen’s focus will be on Canada. Even though Croft, like many others, predict a difficult weekend for the Dutchman, the 26-year-old will be looking for Red Bull to pull something out of the hat.

Losing yet another race to McLaren or Ferrari could deal a major blow in Verstappen’s hopes of defending his Title.