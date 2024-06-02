Days After Her Support in Monaco, Lewis Hamilton Joins Anya Taylor Joy for Cara Delevingne’s Special Performance

Lewis Hamilton made good use of his time off from F1, attending a play in London. According to @f1gossippofficial’s Instagram, he joined his friend, an actress named Anya Taylor Joy, along with her husband Malcolm Rae to watch the showing of ‘Cabaret’, a musical. Apparently, this musical features another friend of the trio – an actress-model named Cara Delevigne.

According to m10news.com Delevigne has picked up the role of Sally Bowles in this musical play, which is set in Berlin’s underground club scene amid the rise of Nazi Germany. The 28-year-old actress had expressed immense excitement about this new role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 GOSSIPP OFFICIAL (@f1gossippofficial)

On top of that, Hamilton and Anya Taylor Joy attending her play would have made it even more special for her. Taylor Joy had similarly attended the recent Monaco GP weekend too to support Lewis Hamilton.

When Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle asked her about supporting the Briton, she said, “I am here to support a wonderful friend and an absolute legend”. She also cited how it was her first time on the F1 grid, but she grew up watching the races and got to know the sport well.

Now, Anya Taylor Joy was rather gracious in her interview with Brundle. However, that wasn’t the case with Cara Delevigne. When she attended the 2023 British GP, her interaction with the former F1 driver did not go well and caused an uproar.

How Cara Delevigne caused a controversy at the British GP

When Martin Brundle approached Cara Delevigne on the Silverstone grid, she had her security surrounding her. While they let him in to approach the model, she seemed uninterested in having a chat.

Brundle told her that everyone on the grid has to talk and give him a short interview, which is the point of his popular pre-race Grid Walk segment. However, Delevigne did not get the memo. Apparently, she ignored the former McLaren driver by saying she couldn’t hear anything.

Post this awkward exchange, Brundle left her with a snarky comment, mocking how “interesting” a chat with her could have been. Many fans on social media found Delevigne’s reaction to be disrespectful and precisely so.

However, she later tweeted that an F1 representative had told her to deny any interactions with anyone while mocking the social media chatter of a one-sided judgment. Regardless, it doesn’t justify what Delevigne did.

F1 later introduced a rule that any celebrity cannot bring any security or bodyguards with them on the grid after multiple such instances. Brundle added how these celebrities [many of whom often are unaware of the sport] are obliged to talk to him, as the F1 grid is his turf.