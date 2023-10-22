HomeSearch

Deep Dive Into the Unique and Personalized Gifts Max Verstappen and Co. Received at the United States GP

Vidit Dhawan
|Published October 22, 2023

Deep Dive Into the Unique and Personalized Gifts Max Verstappen and Co. Received at the United States GP

Credits: IMAGO Marco Canoniero

The United States Grand Prix organizers have presented Max Verstappen and the rest of the drivers with a bolo tie as a gift. Each of the drivers received a personalized gift.

Some of the drivers received a bolo tie based on their personalities while others received it for some other unique characteristic that is personal to them. The ties were presented to the drivers by Heather Bamberg. She specializes in handmade artisan jewelry.

What gifts did the United States GP organizers give the drivers?

The United States Grand Prix organizers gave Max Verstappen a lion bolo tie. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton received a portrait of his dog, Roscoe, with flowers that were inspired by Andy Warhol, who is the Briton‘s favorite artist.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyrmIJdRji3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Carlos Sainz perhaps received the most interesting gift. Heather Hamberg notes that the Circuit of the Americas organizers asked her to make a “rubber ducky” with a “cool operator” vibe. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc received a bolo tie that has a “few bars of music“.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CypDcVlRd68/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Among all the drivers, Lando Norris perhaps received one of the most personalized gifts. Hamberg notes that she took inspiration from the 23-year-old‘s helmet design to create a modern layered bolo.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyq2F4dR1Cx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Meanwhile, she notes that she took the most amount of time to design Fernando Alonso’s bolo. The Spaniard‘s bolo has the design of a “tire, katana and sparks“. As for the details of all the other bolos, they can be found on Heather’s official Instagram handle, the.jewelry.shop.

Max Verstappen will aim for his 15th win this season on Sunday

Coming back to the 2023 season so far, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have showcased complete domination. The Dutchman has won 14 of the team’s 16 races this season and will hope to clinch another at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

However, he will have to win the race the hard way. After the Dutchman had his lap time deleted due to exceeding track limits during Friday’s qualifying, he will start Sunday’s race down in sixth place. Verstappen will start the race behind both Ferraris, both Mercedes and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Since the three-time champion will only start in sixth, it will be a fantastic opportunity for a non-Red Bull driver to win only the second race this season. The last time such a scenario took place was in Singapore last month when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz grabbed the win.

Share this article

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He fell in love with the sport at first sight when F1 visited India in 2011. The noise and the racing action from lights out and away we go to the chequered flag are what keeps him at the edge of his seat at all times. Vidit has been a lifelong Fernando Alonso fan and sees Charles Leclerc as the future of the sport. Other than F1, he also follows football and tennis closely.

Read more from Vidit Dhawan