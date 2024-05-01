Deion Sanders Beefs It Up After Making a Massive Claim for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has made quite a few headlines recently after getting himself into an online war of words with a former Colorado player while defending his father against slanderous accusations. However, it didn’t quite go as the star QB imagined it, and online fans soon started piling on Shedeur, even branding him ‘arrogant’. Safe to say, there has been a lot of negativity around him on social media.

Consequently, Deion Sanders took to X (formerly Twitter) to show support for his son with a cryptic post. In it, he asserted that people resent those who are better than them, even though they could never understand their experiences. He called it ‘admiring’ in a ‘negative way’ and encouraged everyone to maintain a positive attitude.

However, this post also didn’t go as Coach Sanders imagined it, with fans flocking to the comments and throwing shade at his youngest. One even called Shedeur out for being too cocky and arrogant, despite finishing 4-8 last season. However, rather than rising above the hate and snarky comments, the two-time Super Bowl-winning CB clapped back and asserted that Shedeur would be a top-five pick in the 2025 Draft, and advised the user to focus on their own family.

“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol,” Sanders wrote.

Many have anticipated that Coach Prime’s son could emerge as a top pick in next year’s draft. However, recent remarks from former Buffaloes DB Xavier Smith regarding Prime’s coaching approach, his interactions with players, and the arrogance of his son might trigger a rapid decline in Shedeur’s draft stock.

Their Colorado journey started encouragingly, but losses combined with a poor choice of words have made them unlikable. Many players have even entered the transfer portal to leave the CU program.

Second Media Hit to Sanders Family in Recent Memory

Now-former Buffaloes DB Xavier Smith recently called out his former coach Deion Sanders for not making an effort to get to know him and asserted that Prime was destroying the players’ confidence. Sanders could have shown some empathy towards the players when he pushed to enter the transfer portal, but it didn’t happen.

Deion also refrained from responding to the accusation, but his youngest didn’t hold back. Shedeur took to X and remarked that he didn’t even remember who Xavier Smith was, and took shots at his athletic prowess.

“Ion (I don’t) even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best,” said Shedeur on X.

Smith has since joined UTEP. The Sanders family gained a lot of hype when they joined Colorado last year. After a bright start, the season came to a disappointing end and fingers were pointed. Subsequently, Deion didn’t think twice before throwing his players under the bus. Several accusations were also thrown at the CU head man and his son for focusing on building a brand rather than football and the rest of the team.

They have one season to turn things around and, at least, make a Bowl Game. If they fail to do so, coupled with the bad media image around Shedeur, there is a good chance that he won’t get picked before the third round because GMs and coaches wouldn’t want to invest in such a prospect.