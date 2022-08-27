F1

“Definitely something we need to work on”: 24-year old George Russell vary of Mercedes’ gap to Max Verstappen and Ferrari

"Definitely something we need to work on": 24-year old George Russell vary of Mercedes' gap to Max Verstappen and Ferrari
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"Thumb goes up from on-field umpire": Stuart Broad gets legitimate delivery signal from Chris Gaffaney after dismissing Aiden Markram at Old Trafford
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Definitely something we need to work on": 24-year old George Russell vary of Mercedes' gap to Max Verstappen and Ferrari
“Definitely something we need to work on”: 24-year old George Russell vary of Mercedes’ gap to Max Verstappen and Ferrari

George Russell admitted that Mercedes are still miles off the pace compared to Max Verstappen’s…